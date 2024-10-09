Devils Host Leafs in Home Opener | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils return home following a trip abroad to Prague, Czechia to open the season against the Buffalo Sabres in the Global Series. New Jersey opened the season with a sweep of the two games following a 4-1 win Friday and 3-1 victory Saturday.

The Devils' newcomers factored in heavily in the opening two victories. The team was led by Paul Cotter (2g-1a), Stefan Noesen (1g-1a), Johnathan Kovacevic (1g-1a), Seamus Casey (1g) and Jacob Markstrom (30 saves). Newcomer Sheldon Keefe started his tenure as head coach with two victories. Keefe, who coached the Leafs the past five seasons, faces his former squad, Toronto, for the first time.

The Maple Leafs are facing the Devils for the second half of back-to-back games to open the season. Toronto opened the season Wednesday night in Montrael with a 1-0 loss against the Canadiens. Despite Toronto putting 46 shots on the net, Habs goalie Sam Montembeault recorded a shutout. The setback marked the beginning of new head coach Craig Berube's tenure on the bench.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: New Devils forward Paul Cotter has two goals and three points in the opening two games of the season.

Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner each recorded six shots against Montreal.

INJURIES

Devils: L.Hughes (shoulder), Pesce (ankle), Hatakka (upper-body), Vilen (upper-body), Beckman (lower-body)

Maple Leafs: Dewar (upper-body), Minten (lower-body), Jarnkrok (lower-body), Hakanpaa (lower-body), Mermis (upper-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS