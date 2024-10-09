Devils Host Leafs in Home Opener | PREVIEW

The New Jersey Devils hold their home opener Thursday night against Toronto

tor game preview
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (2-0-0) VS. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (0-1-0)

The Devils hold their home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe will be facing his former team for the first time.

WATCH & LISTEN

TV: MSG

RADIO: Devils Hockey Network 

MORNING SKATE RECAP

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils return home following a trip abroad to Prague, Czechia to open the season against the Buffalo Sabres in the Global Series. New Jersey opened the season with a sweep of the two games following a 4-1 win Friday and 3-1 victory Saturday.

The Devils' newcomers factored in heavily in the opening two victories. The team was led by Paul Cotter (2g-1a), Stefan Noesen (1g-1a), Johnathan Kovacevic (1g-1a), Seamus Casey (1g) and Jacob Markstrom (30 saves). Newcomer Sheldon Keefe started his tenure as head coach with two victories. Keefe, who coached the Leafs the past five seasons, faces his former squad, Toronto, for the first time.

The Maple Leafs are facing the Devils for the second half of back-to-back games to open the season. Toronto opened the season Wednesday night in Montrael with a 1-0 loss against the Canadiens. Despite Toronto putting 46 shots on the net, Habs goalie Sam Montembeault recorded a shutout. The setback marked the beginning of new head coach Craig Berube's tenure on the bench.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: New Devils forward Paul Cotter has two goals and three points in the opening two games of the season.

Maple Leafs: Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner each recorded six shots against Montreal.

INJURIES

Devils: L.Hughes (shoulder), Pesce (ankle), Hatakka (upper-body), Vilen (upper-body), Beckman (lower-body)

Maple Leafs: Dewar (upper-body), Minten (lower-body), Jarnkrok (lower-body), Hakanpaa (lower-body), Mermis (upper-body)

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Oct. 10 vs. Toronto
  • Dec. 10 vs. Toronto
  • Jan. 16 at Toronto

STATS LEADERS

DEVILS
MAPLE LEAFS
Goals
Cotter, 2
N/A
Assists
J.Hughes, Bastian, 2
N/A
Points
Cotter, 3
N/A

GAME NOTES

  • Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe is facing his former team for the first team. Keefe began his NHL coaching career in Toronto after taking over the club in the middle of the 2019-20 season. Keefe led the Leafs to the playoffs in all five of his seasons behind the bench.
  • Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt led the Devils with two goals and four assists (six points) against Toronto last season. Timo Meier led New Jersey with three goals in the season series.
  • New Jersey was 33 for 51 (62%) in faceoffs against Buffalo in the opening two games.
  • The Devils enter the game having a streak of scoring at least one goal in 84 straight games at Prudential Center.
  • Auston Matthews was named the 26th captain in Leafs' history on Aug. 14.
  • Matthews won the Rocket Richard Trophy last season after scoring 69 goals. He also finished the season with 107 points.
