Devils Home Opener Presented by Citizens | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils unveiled details for the club’s 2024-25 NHL Season Home Opener, presented by Citizens, for Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The gameday celebration will feature Red Carpet arrivals presented by BMW, followed by a pre-game Fan Fest presented by Citizens and special activations to welcome fans back to Prudential Center. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative rally towel courtesy of Citizens.

"As the Official Bank of the New Jersey Devils and Prudential Center, we are thrilled to celebrate the home opener alongside fans," says Nuno Dos Santos, Citizens Head of Retail Branch Network. "Our partnership with the Devils underscores our commitment to the community, from supporting local small businesses through the Jersey Shops initiative to preparing our youth for the workforce of tomorrow. Our Citizens Game Ready Bankers will be onsite throughout the season to help fans achieve their financial goals and rally around the Devils!”

Festivities begin at 4:00 p.m. ET on Championship Plaza with Red Carpet Arrivals presented by BMW, where the 2024-25 New Jersey Devils players will arrive in BMW models and walk the red carpet prior to their first home game. Fan Fest presented by Citizens, which will take place on Championship Plaza following the conclusion of Red Carpet Arrivals, will feature performances by the Joe Baracata Band and the Ocean Avenue Stompers, along with a variety of food trucks, games, activities, and appearances from NJ Devil, Woo Crew and Devils Alumni Bruce Driver and Colin White. “NJ’s Ride,” a mobile esports fan experience, and the Devils Experience Mobile Tour will also be present for fans to play the new EA Sports NHL25 video game and put their hockey skills to the test before entering the arena.

Multiple corporate partners will be activating at Fan Fest presented by Citizens including, but not limited to:

Cutwater will have a cocktail bar featuring their canned cocktails

Goya & Hedlum Brewing will be providing samples for fans to enjoy

Premio Foods, Rolling Pita and Shore Good Eats will have food trucks

Levy will have stands featuring Mrs. Fields cookies and select beer options

In-Game Activations Include:

Pre-Game Player Introductions: Devils fans will welcome the 2024-25 New Jersey Devils team back to The Rock during the player introduction ceremony featuring the Jersey Girls Hockey Club prior to puck drop.

Devils fans will welcome the 2024-25 New Jersey Devils team back to The Rock during the player introduction ceremony featuring the Jersey Girls Hockey Club prior to puck drop. Gaudreau Moment of Silence : An acknowledgment and moment of silence will be held prior to the National Anthems for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, which will include an announcement of how the Devils and Prudential Center will honor the Gaudreau brothers this season.

: An acknowledgment and moment of silence will be held prior to the National Anthems for Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, which will include an announcement of how the Devils and Prudential Center will honor the Gaudreau brothers this season. National Anthem : The first National Anthem of the 2024-25 Devils season and Canadian anthem will be performed by Arlette, accompanied by organist Pete Cannarozzi.

: The first National Anthem of the 2024-25 Devils season and Canadian anthem will be performed by Arlette, accompanied by organist Pete Cannarozzi. Enhanced Projection System: The 3D Ice Projection system has been refreshed for the 2024-25 season and will include a new Light Up The Rock concept and full projection light show. The game presentation team has also partnered with Quince Imaging to debut Zelus, a new in-game stats visualization product that brings the NHL's real time player statistics to life.

The 3D Ice Projection system has been refreshed for the 2024-25 season and will include a new Light Up The Rock concept and full projection light show. The game presentation team has also partnered with Quince Imaging to debut Zelus, a new in-game stats visualization product that brings the NHL's real time player statistics to life. Enhanced Lighting: The Devils have added additional show lights to the corners of the arena to enhance game presentation throughout the season. As part of Opening Night, they have also partnered with PixMob to add their NOVA LED light technology to the railings around the arena.

The Devils have added additional show lights to the corners of the arena to enhance game presentation throughout the season. As part of Opening Night, they have also partnered with PixMob to add their NOVA LED light technology to the railings around the arena. In-Arena Host: Jenna Lemoncelli will make her official debut as the Devils new in-arena host.

Jenna Lemoncelli will make her official debut as the Devils new in-arena host. Performances: The Ocean Avenue Stompers will perform before the game on the main concourse, in addition to a DJ performance.

The Ocean Avenue Stompers will perform before the game on the main concourse, in addition to a DJ performance. Citizens Activation Space: Visit the Citizens Game Ready Bankers at the Citizens concourse activation space outside Section 18 for photos and games with prizes.

Tickets for the Devils Home Opener, presented by Citizens, are available for purchase by visiting newjerseydevils.com/tickets, at Prudential Center’s Box Office, or calling 1-973-757-6000. To receive on-sale alerts and the opportunity to purchase tickets to Devils home games in the future before the general public visit NewJerseyDevils.com/Tickets or learn more about how to become a Devils Black and Red Member HERE. For Group opportunities and experiences for 10+ people, contact 973-757-6000 or email [email protected]. For Premium seating opportunities, visit prucenter.com/premium.