Devils to Conclude Season Series with Toronto | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (37-37-5) vs. MAPLE LEAFS (46-23-9)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Maple Leafs are facing off for the final time this season. In the first meeting, also in Toronto, the Devils beat the Leafs 6-3. In their most recent meeting, at Prudential Center, Toronto picked up a 5-2 win.

Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes have each scored two goals against the Maple Leafs this season, while Luke Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Timo Meier, and Max Willman have all scored once in this season's series.

Devils Team Scope:

As the Devils enter the final three games of the 2023-24 season, they're looking to snap a two game losing skid and rebound from a 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs just two nights ago. In that matchup, the Maple Leafs did take a 1-0 lead; however goals by Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer put the Devils ahead 2-1 early in the second period. Toronto would go on to score four unanswered goals to win the game, including two by Tyler Bertuzzi. The loss eliminated the Devils from playoff contention.

The lineup has had some changes this week as Jack Hughes had shoulder surgery on Wednesday and missed Tuesday night's game as well. The forward is expected to be back during the Devils training camp in fall of 2024. Nolan Foote and John Marino did return from their respective injuries for Tuesday night's game. On Wednesday, the Devils also recalled Graeme Clarke from the Utica Comets ahead of their two-game road trip.

Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes are tied for the team-lead with 27 goals. Hughes is second on the Devils with assists, 47, and points, 74, through the 62 games he played this season. Hischier is third in assists (38) and points (65). Jesper Bratt has the most assists (54) and points (79) on the Devils.

Jake Allen continues to play significant minutes for the Devils and has played 11 games for New Jersey so far. With a 5-5-1 record, he's averaging 2.86 goals agianst and has a .911 save percentage. Kaapo Kahkonen was injured in the Devils game against the Nashville Predators and the team recalled Akira Schmid from Utica to back up on Tuesday night. However, Schmid was reassigned to the Comets on Wednesday afternoon.

Following their game against the Maple Leafs, the Devils will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers for New Jersey's final road game of the season. In their season finale, the Devils will host the New York Islanders on Monday, Apr. 15. That game will be Jersey Appreciation Night presented by MSG. More details available here.

Maple Leafs Team Scope:

The Maple Leafs are looking to keep things rolling as they're riding a three-game win streak and have won seven of their last 10 games. In addition to beating the Devils Tuesday night, the Maple Leafs picked up a 3-2 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday and a 4-2 win in Montreal on Saturday. Toronto only has four games left in the regular season and have clinched a playoff spot. Currently they're in third place in the Atlantic Division.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 66 goals and 104 points, while his 38 assists are fourth on the team. William Nylander's 56 assists are a team-high while his 40 goals and 96 points are second. Mitch Marner is third on the Leafs with 25 goals and 79 points while his 54 assists are second most on the team. The Maple Leafs have turned to Joseph Woll for the two previous meetings between these clubs. In the first game he stopped 19 of the 24 shots he faced before stopping 18 of 20 in the second game.

After their game against the Devils, the Maple Leafs will play one more home game in the regular season as they host the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. Following, Toronto heads south to wrap up their season with a back-to-back against the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

By the Numbers:

Dawson Mercer's 20th goal of the season on Tuesday night made him the fifth Devils player to have 20 or more goals this season. He joins Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt in this category.

In his 691st game, defenseman Brendan Smith recorded his 100th career assist. Smith has been producing quite a bit in recent contests as he has five points in his last four games, including his first three-point night on Apr. 6 against the Ottawa Senators.

Auston Matthews cannot be stopped. The forward scored his 66th goal of the season against the Devils on Tuesday which extended his goal streak to six straight games (7G). With that tally, he became the first active player to score more than 65 goals in a single season, a record previously held by Alex Ovechkin (2007-08 season). Matthews also is the first player to score 66 or more goals since the 1995-96 season when Mario Lemieux scored 69 goals for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle, LTIR)

Bastian (lower-body, IR)

Kahkonen (lower-body)

J. Hughes (shoulder)

Maple Leafs

Edmundson (undisclosed, week-to-week)

Jarnkrok (hand, week-to-week)

Klingberg (hip, LTIR)

Liljegren (upper-body, week-to-week)

Murray (hip, LTIR)

Muzzin (neck, LTIR)