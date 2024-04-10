Devils Host Jersey Appreciation Night | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils will host Jersey Appreciation Night presented by MSG Networks on Monday, April 15, 2024, as they play their final home game against the New York Islanders for a 7:00 PM contest at Prudential Center. The first 9,000 fans in attendance will receive a "Timo Time” bobblehead courtesy of MSG Networks. The night will include a pre-game Fan Fest, in-game prizes, activations and more to celebrate the conclusion of the 2023-24 regular season. To culminate the evening, select season ticket members have been chosen to receive individual Devils player’s jerseys “off their backs,” which will be presented to fans on the ice post-game.

The Devils pre-game Fan Fest will feature New Jersey-themed food trucks, the BMW Mobile Tour, performances by country-rock band Not Leaving Sober and DJ Cole Pardi, Boardwalk games, and additional activities including. Fan Fest will kick off at 4:00 PM on Championship Plaza, located at the corner of Mulberry and Edison Street.

Custom designed jerseys replicating the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series warm-up jerseys will be available to wear during player arrivals. They will be available for auction between April 15 and April 22, with proceeds benefitting general community efforts. Fans will be able to place their bid at newjerseydevils.com/auction.

All game presentation elements will have elevated prizing throughout the game, including features tied to partnerships with Ticketmaster, Welch's Fruit Snacks, New Jersey Lottery, Wind Creek Bethlehem, Wawa, Stop & Shop, Citizens, and Devils Dessert Race. Mascot NJ Devil will also surprise three lucky fans throughout the game with an autographed jersey and gift bag featuring offers from Calandra's Bakery and Glaze Donuts.

Fans will also have the chance win Devils-branded items by participating in Boardwalk games on the main concourse, including Ring Toss & Can It, Clown Tooth & Coin Toss, and more. DJ Lou will also perform on the main concourse during both intermissions.

“Devils fans are among the most passionate in the sports world and we’re excited to present Jersey appreciation night once again this season,” said Kevin Marotta, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Content, MSG Networks.

In celebration of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer, Team USA Olympic and Paralympic athletes along with support staff will be in attendance and featured during a TV timeout.

During the first intermission, the Devils will host their Halmar Shooting Challenge. Three pre-selected fans will participate in an on-ice shootout competition. The fan who scores the highest number of points will win a BMW S 1000 RR motorcycle courtesy of Halmar which has been autographed by the entire 2023-24 New Jersey Devils team.

After the game, select Black and Red Members and fans will participate in “Shirts Off Our Backs.” Those participating will have the opportunity to receive the players' game-worn jerseys after the game. To learn more about becoming a member of the Black and Red, visit newjerseydevils.com/membership.