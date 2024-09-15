Casey Learning from Pros | FEATURE

This time, things feel a little different for Seamus Casey.

He’s very familiar with his Prudential Center surroundings; he’s been to three July development camps, and he knows the staff, where to find things, and how to get around. But when Casey first stepped out on the ice earlier this week to skate alongside a collection of the Devils NHL roster players, Casey said it was just unmatched.

“It’s a different level,” Casey quipped. “Out there, I don't think anyone missed a single pass. That’s not to knock any level I've been at before, but now it's like, these are NHL players and just seeing how seriously they take everything, and it's just another level.”

Casey, who left Michigan at the end of last season to turn pro, will participate in his first official New Jersey Devils training camp. It starts with this week’s rookie camp, and once those five days are completed, the main camp will open – as will his eyes.

“I want to learn how to be a pro as quickly as I can,” he shared. “You hear stories about guys figuring it out fast and other guys who don’t figure it out as fast. I want to make sure I’m building the right habits and learning quickly. So I’m just trying to take everything in, sit back and observe a lot.”

Asked what he’s observed so far that he wants to lock away in his arsenal?

“It's simple stuff,” he shared. “I was in the gym earlier and (Tomas) Tatar… just the way he was working out. Everyone works so hard and stuff, watching other guys and the way they treat their bodies, it’s a different level.”