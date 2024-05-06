Casey Signs Entry-Level Contract | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed defenseman Seamus Casey to a three-year, entry-level contract. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Casey, 20, completed his second season at the University of Michigan and recorded 45 points (7g-38a) in 39 games with the Wolverines. He led all Michigan defensemen in scoring and his 45 points ranked fifth on the team. In 2023-24, he earned All-Big Ten First Team honors, was a finalist for the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and named to both the Big Ten All-Tournament and NCAA All-Regional teams. Following the end of the season, Casey was named an American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA)/CCM All-American. His 45 points ranked third for all NCAA blueliners.

During his freshman year at Michigan in 2022-23, the 5’10”, 180lbs. blueliner recorded 29 points (8g-21a) in 37 games, which ranked second among Wolverine defensemen behind current Devil Luke Hughes’ 48 points (10g-38a). That same year, he was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team and Big Ten All-Tournament Team. Casey also helped Michigan win the 2022-23 Big Ten Tournament championship. Along with Hughes, Casey was also teammates with Devils defensive prospect Ethan Edwards.

Born on January 8, 2004, Casey was New Jersey’s second-round selection, 46th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft. He played for the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) from 2020-21 to 2021-22 where was also teammates with Hughes as well as New Jersey prospect Nick Leddy. Casey represented the United States at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) 2021-22 U18 World Junior Championship (WJC) and 2023-24 WJC. He earned a silver medal at the 2022 tournament and gold in 2024.