Casey Taking it One Milestone at a Time | FEATURE

He knows, too, at just 20 years old there is a long road ahead of him, that jumping right into the NHL off an entry-level deal isn’t typically the norm. There are plenty of other milestones to attain along the way and he’s going into it all with a very sturdy head on his shoulders.

“As fun as this all is, it’s my job,” Casey said, “I think my expectation is that this summer I work as hard as I can every day, I eat the right food, I work out the right way, I come in for Development Camp and training camp in the best shape that I can be in. That’s what they expect of me. On the ice, just do the best I can out there, try my best to make the team. I think expectations are just to do my best out there.”

As he watched the Devils from afar these past two seasons, there was something that certainly stood out that would make any young player excited to be a part of the organization. He saw as players like Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec leaped into the lineup and were learning on the fly. While Casey doesn’t expect his path to be identical, seeing an organization built on giving players an opportunity is compelling.

“It's exciting to see that,” he said, “Just that they give a give guys opportunity where they see that they deserve one. And that's all you can ask for, right? You just want an opportunity when the time's right. To see that is exciting. And then just being at Development Camp last year, the way (Tom Fitzgerald) has interacted with us, it's very exciting. You’ve got a GM that just likes to be around the guys and appreciates everybody and will anyone an opportunity when he thinks they deserve one. So that's all you can ask for.”