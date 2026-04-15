Devils Reflect on Disappointing Season | FEATURE

Perhaps the biggest cause for disappointed – and optimism – is the talent inside the locker room. The Devils have a strong core of players in Hughes, Hischier, Bratt, Meier, Luke Hughes, Nemec, Pesce, Dawson Mercer, Arseny Gritsyuk and more. They have skill and top-end talent that should make them a competitive group every season.

“We know that we have something good going on. Even if this was a down year and we’re all disappointed, I don’t think we’re far away at from doing something really good,” Bratt said. “It’s going to take some tweaks and that’s what we’re all committed to find.

“I have a lot of belief in this group. I’ve never doubted this group. If we take this the right way I think we’ll be a lot stronger (coming) out of this. … I still think the foundation of the team is still in a good spot.”

“We do believe in the group we have. We believe in the players,” Mercer said. “If you don’t have that at all you’re missing out on a lot of hope. I think that’s a main thing too, the confidence for us.”

That core is one of the biggest reasons free agent forward Connor Brown signed with the club last summer. After two years of playing in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals with Edmonton, he knows championship potential when he sees it.

“I think we have a lot of good pieces in here,” he said. “I think we have the makings of a situation where we can put together a good team and a competitive team, and not one that just gets in the playoff, but one that can compete for Stanley Cups. I've had, along with some guys in here, we are fortunate to have been to Cup Finals and been on teams that have that capability, and we kind of have a lot of the ingredients.”

But while the Devils have the ingredients, they haven’t been able to find the right recipe yet for consistent success, even with a core that has played the last several years together.

“We’re not getting younger. I’ve been playing with some of these guys for a while now,” Hischier said. “I know these guys well by now. We’re all super competitive. Nobody likes where we’re at here right now and finishing the season short. I also know how competitive they are. We’re all going to be a bit disappointed. We don’t want this to happen again.”

Any disappointing season comes with a summer of change. For the Devils, that change will start at the top. General manager and president of hockey operations Tom Fitzgerald parted ways with the team on April 6. The organization is currently in the process of filling that vacancy and any others that would be required.

“Things like that are not in my hands,” Hischier said. “So, obviously I don't really know who's going to come in or what's going to happen. And all I can hope is that it's somebody that can bring the team forward.”

Hischier has one year remaining on his current contract and will need to negotiate a new deal with whomever is hired.

“Nine years here, I love it here in New Jersey,” he said. “We’ll see who’s coming in and I’m sure we’ll talk with each other and go from there.”