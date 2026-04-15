Watch the 25-26 Devils Exit Interviews

Hear from the Devils players and Coach Keefe on Locker Room Cleanout Day

Nico Hischier speaks to the media at the end of the season.

Jesper Bratt speaks to the media after the season.

Simon Nemec speaks to the media at the end of the season.

Jacob Markstrom speaks to the media at the end of the season.

Jake Allen speaks to the media after the season.

Stefan Noesen speaks at the end of the 25-26 exit interviews.

Maxim Tsyplakov speaks to the media at the end of the season.

Dennis Cholowski speaks at the end of the season.

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