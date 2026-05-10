Hämeenaho, Melovsky Headed to Worlds | BLOG

GettyImages-2216065297
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

Lenni Hämeenaho has been named to Finland's 2026 World Championship roster, for the second straight year. 

The 21-year-old is coming off of his rookie season in North America where he split time between the Devils and the Utica Comets (AHL). Hämeenaho recorded two goals and six assists at the NHL level, in 33 games, while recording 10 goals and 16 assists in 37 games with the Comets. 

In 2025, Hämeenaho had a goal and three assists in eight games at the World Championships. 

Hämeenaho joins five other Devils set to participate at Worlds.

Additionally, Devils prospect Matyas Melovsky has been named to Czechia's roster. This will be Melovsky's first appearance with the Men's National Team. 

Melovsky just completed his first professional season with the Utica Comets, appearing in 55 games and registering 10 goals and 16 assists.

Related

Hischier, Meier to Play for Swiss at WC | BLOG

Cotter to Play for USA at WC | BLOG

Brown to Play for Canada in WC | BLOG

Scoppetto Named to Team USA for Worlds | BLOG

More News

Brown to Play for Canada in WC | BLOG

From Jersey to the World Stage | FEATURE

Cotter to Play for USA at WC | BLOG

Devils to Select 12th Overall at 2026 NHL Draft | BLOG

Hischier, Meier to Play for Swiss at WC | BLOG

Two Devils Icons on the Ballot to Join the New Jersey Hall of Fame | BLOG

Vilen's First Taste | PROSPECT WATCH

The Roundup | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Scoppetto Named to Team USA for Worlds | BLOG

Mehta Analysis | COLUMN

The Debrief | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Mehta Named Devils General Manager | PRESS RELEASE

Devils Reflect on Disappointing Season | FEATURE

Devils Hold Locker Room Clean Out Day for 25-26 | NOTEBOOK

Watch the 25-26 Devils Exit Interviews

Devils Assign 3 Players to Utica | TRANSACTION

Devils Season Ends with Loss to Bruins | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Bruins 4, Devils 0