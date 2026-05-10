Hämeenaho, Melovsky Headed to Worlds | BLOG

Lenni Hämeenaho has been named to Finland's 2026 World Championship roster, for the second straight year.

The 21-year-old is coming off of his rookie season in North America where he split time between the Devils and the Utica Comets (AHL). Hämeenaho recorded two goals and six assists at the NHL level, in 33 games, while recording 10 goals and 16 assists in 37 games with the Comets.

In 2025, Hämeenaho had a goal and three assists in eight games at the World Championships.

Hämeenaho joins five other Devils set to participate at Worlds.

Additionally, Devils prospect Matyas Melovsky has been named to Czechia's roster. This will be Melovsky's first appearance with the Men's National Team.

Melovsky just completed his first professional season with the Utica Comets, appearing in 55 games and registering 10 goals and 16 assists.