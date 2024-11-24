2024 Moms' Trip Coverage | FEATURE

Photos

2024 Moms' Trip

The New Jersey Devils hosted their moms for two games during the Moms' Trip, which included a trip to Washington D.C.

Jack and Luke's mom Ellen on being a part of the 2024 Moms' Trip

Katja Hischier: 'Nico is Good to All'

Katja Hischier softly put her hand to her heart. She was just asked about her son, the captain of the New Jersey Devils, Nico.

“It’s very special,” she beamed.

Katja is as soft-spoken as he is and exudes a palpable joy when talking about the man her son has become since the first day he arrived in New Jersey in 2017. He was just 18 years old then, a fresh-faced kid, the bright NHL lights thrust upon him.

