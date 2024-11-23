Katja Hischier: 'Nico is Good to All' | FEATURE

Katja Hischier softly put her hand to her heart. She was just asked about her son, the captain of the New Jersey Devils, Nico.

“It’s very special,” she beamed.

Katja is as soft-spoken as he is and exudes a palpable joy when talking about the man her son has become since the first day he arrived in New Jersey in 2017. He was just 18 years old then, a fresh-faced kid, the bright NHL lights thrust upon him.

“He (left); he was a young boy, now he is an old man,” Katja laughed, thinking back on those early days.

In truth, 25 is not old, but Nico Hischier doesnt have an old soul wisdom about him. He speaks with knowledge and a certainty well beyond his years.

“It’s incredible, really incredible. I often think, ‘Is this Nico? My youngest? Wow. He speaks like an old man.'" Katja says whimsically.

But in all seriousness, as his mom sees it, this is still the same Nico as he was as a young boy that she and her husband Rino raised from the start.

Already eight years into his NHL career, Katja has watched her son handle the highs and lows of life in the NHL, far away from their home in Switzerland. In a way, she says, her son has grown up in two different worlds.

In New Jersey, he’s an NHL star, the captain, living the fast-paced life of a professional athlete, hoping on and off planes, battling every night on the ice. It can be intense, with a rare instant to take a breath. While in New Jersey, that’s how he thrives. But at home in Switzerland, life slows down when he is among the mountains, the lakes and his family. In Switzerland, that's what makes him thrive.

The important thing, Katja says, is that Nico is himself in both realities. Although the circumstances of his life change drastically from hockey season to off-season, he never changes. He has remained the same Nico in both.

“I think he can make a good difference between normal life and this bubble energy (of the NHL),” she said. “The bubble is special, but it’s not normal life. I try to change this in the summer when he is home, for four months. And then he comes here (to New Jersey). That’s important.”