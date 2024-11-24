Hockey Moms: An Instant Bond | FEATURE

Although the Moms' Suite at Prudential Center was chatty, there was very little that needed to be said amongst the Devils' moms on Thursday night to know that they all share a deep bond. Most didn't know each other, but crossing through that threshold into the lounge, you’d never know it. It was like running into old friends reuniting.

They all get each other.

“Being here with all these moms, all these moms understand,” Lisa Cotter, Paul’s mom, said. “They understand when we're watching the game, we don't have to look at each other. It's okay. It's not rude. It is unbelievable.”

There is something profoundly unique about being a hockey mom and seeing your son reach the pinnacle of success. They could all sit side-by-side in their seats, have full conversations and not once look at each other; instead, their eyes locked on their son and the game that has brought them all together.

“I think being here, when you see a player, your son do certain things on the ice… like one of the moms earlier, her son kind of missed a pass, and they just put their arm around you," Cotter added. "It's just we all feel the same way, like when we talk, and it's amazing to hear the journeys. Every guy has a different journey to get here, and they’re the Pied Pipers, and we are just following along while they're following their dream.”