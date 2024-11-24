Hockey Moms: An Instant Bond | FEATURE

A trip like this gives the moms a glimpse of what their sons' experience on a day-to-day basis and when they're back at home, as Cotter explains, you can feel a little closer because you have the full perspective of what your son is experiencing.
"Now, when he says he's going to a game, I know where he's walking in. I can visualize," she said. "I think all of us moms are visualizing what our sons are doing right now. I see where he's walking in, I see where he eats, I see where he parks his car. That's just powerful, it makes you feel closer to him. I am shoulder-to-shoulder with him these few days together."
"It's very special," Katja Hischier said. "Because I know he has worked so hard, but now, I see what he does every day, exactly, and the time he puts (in)."
It puts things in perspective, too, said Karin Bratt. It develops an even deeper respect for their children who have spent their lives putting in the work to get to this point and continue to do so at the highest level.
"I learned the life they live; I could never, ever do that," she said. "Because you have to be so structured, to eat right and sleep right, to like the right mood all the time."
It also brings back a lot of memories.
Like all those early morning car rides, shuttling their kids to practice every day. Now, the roles are reversed. Mom gets to relax in the passenger seat, but the emotion of it all hits hard. Nearly every mom spoke about making the drive from their son's homes to Prudential Center on Thursday's game day against Carolina.
"It was so great," Karin said. "I especially loved the car ride; you remember all those times."
"I told him, 'Oh my gosh, Paul, it's like old times, except you're driving! This is great,'" Lisa laughed, sharing her experience of driving to the rink. "It's like old times, and I was talking, talking, talking. You could tell he's like, 'Mom, please stop.' I guess he's not used to that (on his drive in)."
But that's what moms are for, right?
The moms clearly brought their boys some good luck, too. Their sons put up two massive divisional victories, one against the Hurricanes and the other against the Capitals in Washington. That's just the icing on the cake of a special weekend with their sons.
And now, as the trip comes to a close, they'll all head back to their homes all across the world with a bucket full of memories of uniquely special times with their sons and 20 new friends who, well, all get each other.
"What's gonna be so special is many of us have already gotten kind of close, and we're gonna contact each other, and, you know, send messages like 'Great game,' or 'Oh, your son had a great game,'" Cotter beamed.
"I think we need that, to have people that understand. It's wonderful."