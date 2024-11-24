The T-Shirt: Eat, Sleep, Live Hockey | FEATURE

One of the first t-shirts Jesper Bratt’s mom bought him as a kid had a very simple message. Scrawled out on the front were four words:
Eat, Sleep, Live Hockey.
Little did Karin Bratt know, but that t-shirt would, in some ways, become the motto of the Bratt family’s life; especially Jesper’s.
“He lived that. He did that all the time. Everything was hockey,” she said from the stands of RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House just prior to the Devils and their moms departing for a road trip in Washington.
She is here in New Jersey on her first Moms' Trip, eight years into her son's incredible rise to stardom in the NHL.
Those words - eat, sleep, live hockey - are everything that Jesper has done, and continues to do, to get to this point where he can share in this noteworthy experience with his mom. It has been a lot of eating, sleeping and living hockey to arrive at this moment. And boy is Karin glad they're here because this was the only outcome in life that Jesper was looking for.
“I am so glad that he came all the way,” she laughed. “Because he never had a backup plan. Never.”
Turns out he didn’t need one. And he worked hard to make sure he didn’t.
“When he was young, he wanted to go to a hockey school,” Karin said. “I said, ‘No, you need to meet normal, regular people also. You have to have other friends too.’”