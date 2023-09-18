Coyotes Open Training Camp in Melbourne, ‘This Community Loves Sports’

News Feed

Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
Arizona Coyotes Sign General Manager Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Coyotes Sign G.M. Bill Armstrong to Multi-Year Contract Extension
contract extensions solidify arizona coyotes coaching staff

Contract Extensions Solidify Arizona Coyotes Coaching Staff
coyotes launch reading program for 2023 24 schoolyear

Coyotes Launch Reading Program for 2023-24 Schoolyear
michael hrabal eyes future as ncaa debut nears

Hrabal Eyes Future, 'Hardest Work Still Ahead of Me'
tourigny excited to ink 3 year extension 2023

Tourigny Excited to Ink 3-Year Extension, 'It Means a lot'
bjugstad embracing leadership role in return to arizona

Bjugstad Embracing Leadership Role in Return to Arizona
coyotes foundation welcomes two new members

Coyotes Foundation Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors
sean durzi aims to bring versatility to arizona coyotes

Durzi Aims to Bring Versatility to Coyotes' Blue Line
coyotes street hockey league kicks off third season

Coyotes Street Hockey League Set to Drop the Puck for Third Season
alex kerfoot excited to join coyotes culture

Kerfoot Excited to Join Coyotes' Culture, 'Happy to be Part of it'
julian lutz carrying lessons learned into next season

Coyotes Prospect Julian Lutz Carrying Lessons Learned into 2023-24
coyotes volunteer back to school shopping

Coyotes Volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs for Back-to-School Shopping
matt dumba excited for new chapter in arizona

Dumba 'Excited' for New Chapter in Arizona After Inking Deal with Coyotes
lydia love named to 40 under 40

Coyotes' Lydia Love Named to Phoenix Business Journal's 40 Under 40
zucker embracing leadership role in 2023 season

Zucker Embracing Leadership Role as 2023-24 Season Approaches
maveric lamoureux aims for success in qmjhl

Lamoureux Aiming to be 'One of The Best Defenseman' in QMJHL in 2023-24
jack mcbain poised to take next step in 2023 24

McBain Poised to Take Next Step Following Strong 2022-23 Campaign

Coyotes Open Training Camp in Melbourne, ‘This Community Loves Sports’

Arizona meets Los Angeles at Rod Laver Arena this weekend for two preseason games

2023189_AustraliaPractice_it00-31
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- Melbourne residents sure love their sports.

That should come as no surprise considering fans turn out in droves for Australian Football, rugby, cricket, soccer, and tennis. Massive crowds are expected at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this weekend, in fact, as Collingwood faces Greater Western Sydney in the Australian Football League’s Preliminary Final – a location that hosted a record-setting crowd of over 90,000 spectators for a cricket match between India and Pakistan last October.

As it turns out, though, Australians love their ice hockey, as well.

The Arizona Coyotes arrived in Melbourne on Monday, opening training camp ahead of their much-anticipated preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 22 and 23 (9/23 and 9/24 in Melbourne), which will air on NHL Network at 9 pm MST in Arizona.

Steve Dimopoulos, the Victorian Minister of Sport, Tourism and Major Events, said on Monday both games at historic Rod Laver Arena – which plays host to the Australian Open – are expected to be at full capacity.

“It’s pretty extraordinary when you think about it. Imagine next time it happens,” Dimopoulos said. “Obviously the US and Canada are the preeminent hockey-loving countries, but we have a significant following here. It will absolutely get more people on board who see it and get excited by it.”

2023189_AustraliaPractice_it00-23

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- SEPTEMBER 18, 2023: J.J. Moser and Travis Boyd skate as the Coyotes open training camp at O'Brien Icehouse in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes)

Forward Clayton Keller, who posted a career-best 86 points in 82 games last season, said the Coyotes have already felt the love in Melbourne. The team was on the road for nearly 21 hours before finally arriving in Australia, but showed no signs of jetlag during an intense skate just hours after landing, marking the official opening of training camp.

The three-time All-Star skated on a line with Nick Schmaltz and Barrett Hayton on Monday and said the Coyote have been impressed with their time in Melbourne to this point.

“It’s my first time here, but I’ve heard great things,” Keller said. “I’m super excited to be here and be able to enjoy the game and spend some time away from the rink, too.”

Arizona is also using the trip as a valuable team-building exercise, especially considering the new-look Coyotes added Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, Logan Cooley, Matt Dumba and Sean Durzi during an extremely busy offseason for General Manager Bill Armstrong and his staff.

It’s not commonplace for a team to open training camp with a roster that virtually mirrors its opening-day lineup, but that’s exactly what both the Coyotes and Kings are doing in Australia.

“We have a lot of new faces, so it’s great to get that team bonding in that you can sometimes miss early on with a bigger group,” Keller said. “It’s nice to have, basically, our full team here, spend time together and get to know everyone. That ultimately helps you on the ice.”

Head coach André Tourigny said he wasn’t sure what to expect from the group following a draining day of travel, but the Coyotes responded well throughout the spirited practice, often pushing the tempo while engaging in various drills.

Even with less sleep than normal the team appeared energized, something Tourigny was happy to see.

“I did not know what to expect, honestly, after a long flight and a long day, but it was a good practice,” he said. “We had video sessions and everything, and the attention to detail was there. I’m really happy about the first day, the jet lag will hit in 48 hours, 72 hours, so we expect later on in the week it may be a little bit tougher, but so far, so good.”

As the week presses on, Keller said he’s proud to be part of the first-ever NHL game in Australia and hopes the exposure can help create new fans of the game that will aid the league’s growth throughout the upcoming years.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity for the NHL to grow the game here and get more people into hockey. We play such a unique sport; a lot of people don’t realize how special it is and how fun it is to watch. The more people that come to a real NHL game, the more people will get hooked on it.”

Dimopoulos agreed.

“This community loves sports,” he said. “To have these guys here -- the Coyotes and the Kings -- up close and personal, is quite special.”