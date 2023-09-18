Coyotes Open Training Camp in Melbourne, ‘This Community Loves Sports’

Forward Clayton Keller, who posted a career-best 86 points in 82 games last season, said the Coyotes have already felt the love in Melbourne. The team was on the road for nearly 21 hours before finally arriving in Australia, but showed no signs of jetlag during an intense skate just hours after landing, marking the official opening of training camp.

The three-time All-Star skated on a line with Nick Schmaltz and Barrett Hayton on Monday and said the Coyote have been impressed with their time in Melbourne to this point.

“It’s my first time here, but I’ve heard great things,” Keller said. “I’m super excited to be here and be able to enjoy the game and spend some time away from the rink, too.”

Arizona is also using the trip as a valuable team-building exercise, especially considering the new-look Coyotes added Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, Logan Cooley, Matt Dumba and Sean Durzi during an extremely busy offseason for General Manager Bill Armstrong and his staff.

It’s not commonplace for a team to open training camp with a roster that virtually mirrors its opening-day lineup, but that’s exactly what both the Coyotes and Kings are doing in Australia.

“We have a lot of new faces, so it’s great to get that team bonding in that you can sometimes miss early on with a bigger group,” Keller said. “It’s nice to have, basically, our full team here, spend time together and get to know everyone. That ultimately helps you on the ice.”

Head coach André Tourigny said he wasn’t sure what to expect from the group following a draining day of travel, but the Coyotes responded well throughout the spirited practice, often pushing the tempo while engaging in various drills.

Even with less sleep than normal the team appeared energized, something Tourigny was happy to see.

“I did not know what to expect, honestly, after a long flight and a long day, but it was a good practice,” he said. “We had video sessions and everything, and the attention to detail was there. I’m really happy about the first day, the jet lag will hit in 48 hours, 72 hours, so we expect later on in the week it may be a little bit tougher, but so far, so good.”