Coyotes Open Training Camp in Melbourne, ‘This Community Loves Sports’

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- Melbourne residents sure love their sports.
That should come as no surprise considering fans turn out in droves for Australian Football, rugby, cricket, soccer, and tennis. Massive crowds are expected at the Melbourne Cricket Ground this weekend, in fact, as Collingwood faces Greater Western Sydney in the Australian Football League’s Preliminary Final – a location that hosted a record-setting crowd of over 90,000 spectators for a cricket match between India and Pakistan last October.
As it turns out, though, Australians love their ice hockey, as well.
The Arizona Coyotes arrived in Melbourne on Monday, opening training camp ahead of their much-anticipated preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 22 and 23 (9/23 and 9/24 in Melbourne), which will air on NHL Network at 9 pm MST in Arizona.
Steve Dimopoulos, the Victorian Minister of Sport, Tourism and Major Events, said on Monday both games at historic Rod Laver Arena – which plays host to the Australian Open – are expected to be at full capacity.
“It’s pretty extraordinary when you think about it. Imagine next time it happens,” Dimopoulos said. “Obviously the US and Canada are the preeminent hockey-loving countries, but we have a significant following here. It will absolutely get more people on board who see it and get excited by it.”