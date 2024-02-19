Preview: Coyotes Host Oilers in Monday Matinee

Feb. 19, 2024 | 2:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

The Arizona Coyotes are set to open a two-game homestand, beginning with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. The matchup marks the first of three games between the two teams, as they will meet again in Edmonton on April 12, and once more in Tempe on April 17.

Arizona hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday before leaving the desert for a five-game road trip, beginning on Saturday.

The Coyotes most recently dropped a 4-3 game to the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Sunday.

Forward Lawson Crouse recorded his 100th career goal against the Avs while also notching his 20th of the season, marking his third consecutive season of 20+ goals.