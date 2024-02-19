Preview: Coyotes Host Oilers in Monday Matinee

Arizona and Edmonton meeting for the first of 3 times this season

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 19, 2024 | 2:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

The Arizona Coyotes are set to open a two-game homestand, beginning with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. The matchup marks the first of three games between the two teams, as they will meet again in Edmonton on April 12, and once more in Tempe on April 17.

Arizona hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday before leaving the desert for a five-game road trip, beginning on Saturday.

The Coyotes most recently dropped a 4-3 game to the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Sunday.

Forward Lawson Crouse recorded his 100th career goal against the Avs while also notching his 20th of the season, marking his third consecutive season of 20+ goals.

ARI@COL: Crouse scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

Logan Cooley, meanwhile, is tied for the second-most points by a rookie since the beginning of 2024, notching five goals and four assists over that span.

Goalie Matthew Villalta is expected to make his first career NHL start after playing just over 13 minutes while making four saves against the Carolina Hurricanes last week. The 24-year-old was an AHL All-Star with the Tucson Roadrunners this season, posting a 22-11-1 record with a 2.58 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Player to Watch: Clayton Keller, who is one point away from becoming the fifth player in Coyotes team history to record four-or-more 50 point seasons. The 25-year-old has four goals and seven assists in 18 career games against Edmonton.

ABOUT THE OILERS
Edmonton has alternated wins and losses since seeing its 16-game winning streak snapped on Feb. 6, and most recently defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 in overtime on Saturday. The Oilers are third in the Pacific Division, and feature one of the league’s most prolific offenses.

Superstar Connor McDavid leads the way with 81 points, which is third-most in the league, while his 60 assists lead all NHL players. The 27-year-old is just 69 points of 1,000 in his career, and has 13 points over his last five games.

Between the pipes, Stuart Skinner is expected to get the start for the Oilers. The 25-year-old netminder is 24-12-1 with two shutouts, a 2.56 GAA and .906 SV% this season. His 24 wins rank fifth among all goalies this season, just one season removed from finishing second in Calder Trophy voting.

Skinner is 2-0-0 with a 2.47 GAA and .857 SV% in his career against the Coyotes.

Edmonton ranks fifth with 3.51 goals-for per game and allows the 11th-fewest with 2.88 goals against. The Oilers boast a strong power play, ranking fifth with a 26.45 percent conversion rate. Its penalty kill is 15th with a 79.77 percent success rate.

Player to Watch: McDavid, who just continues to wow at levels rarely seen in the NHL. He has 36 points on an evenly-split 18 goals and 18 assists in just 24 games against the Coyotes.

