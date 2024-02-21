Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Feb. 21, 2024 | 8:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.

TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes fans can now watch games anywhere, anytime! Sign up now for Coyotes Central, the team’s brand new direct-to-consumer streaming platform in partnership with Kiswe and Scripps Sports! Subscribe today at https://www.coyotescentral.com.

The Arizona Coyotes are set to close out their two-game homestand on Wednesday, hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. Arizona and Toronto meet once more, on Feb. 29 at Scotiabank Arena.

Forward Alex Kerfoot played 285 games over four seasons with the Maple Leafs from 2019-20 – 2022-23, recording 40 goals and 94 assists with them over that span. The 29-year-old has faced Toronto four times prior to his time in Toronto, recording two goals and two assists.

“Any time you’re around good teams and around good players, and some of the best players in the world, you can learn a lot from them and learn a lot about day-to-day habits and what it takes to be successful,” Kerfoot said. “I’m really appreciative and thankful for my time there, but right now I’m focused on being here.”