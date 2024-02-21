Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Arizona kicks off 5-game road trip in Winnipeg on Sunday

Where to Watch - 16x9 - 1_26 1
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 21, 2024 | 8:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes are set to close out their two-game homestand on Wednesday, hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. Arizona and Toronto meet once more, on Feb. 29 at Scotiabank Arena.

Forward Alex Kerfoot played 285 games over four seasons with the Maple Leafs from 2019-20 – 2022-23, recording 40 goals and 94 assists with them over that span. The 29-year-old has faced Toronto four times prior to his time in Toronto, recording two goals and two assists.

“Any time you’re around good teams and around good players, and some of the best players in the world, you can learn a lot from them and learn a lot about day-to-day habits and what it takes to be successful,” Kerfoot said. “I’m really appreciative and thankful for my time there, but right now I’m focused on being here.”

ARI@COL: Kerfoot scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

Goalie Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start tonight, and he is 6-14-2 with one shutout, a 3.51 goals-against average and .893 save percentage this season. He has faced the Maple Leafs three times in his career and is 3-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .943 SV% against them.

Forward Barrett Hayton will celebrate his 200th career game tonight. He has recorded 34 goals and 45 assists in his 199 games to this point.

Player to Watch: Defenseman Matt Dumba has recorded four points over his last five games, including two goals. The 29-year-old has one goal and two assists in 13 career games against Toronto.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS
Toronto has won four straight games, and is 8-0-2 in its last 10. They’re third in the Atlantic Division, three points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, with three games in hand.

The Maple Leafs feature one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, led by Auston Matthews and William Nylander, who rank seventh and ninth in the league in scoring, respectively. Matthews (73), Nylander (72), and Mitch Marner (65) lead the way in points, and Matthews leads the league with 49 goals.

The 26-year-old was named the NHL’s first star of the week after recording hat tricks in consecutive games (he has five this season), and had eight points in three games played. He's one goal shy of 50 on the season.

“I think everyone we’ve played right now is top-5 in all of the offensive categories,” head coach André Tourigny said. “Auston Matthews is on fire right now, so we’ll need to be really aware of where he is on the ice, and find him before they find him, which is obviously a challenge for everyone in the league.” 

Forward Morgan Rielly, who is fourth on the team with 43 points, will not be in the lineup on Wednesday, as he is serving a five-game suspension.

Between the pipes, Ilya Samsonov is 12-4-6 with a 3.19 GAA and .882 SV%, and has won his last four starts. Martin Jones, meanwhile, is 10-7-1 with two shutouts, a.2.69 GAA, and .908 SV% this season. Samsonov has started three of the last four games.

Samsonov is expected to start tonight, and the 26-year-old is 1-0-1 with a 1.46 GAA and .941 SV% in his career against Arizona.

Toronto ranks fourth with 3.57 goals-for per game, and allows the 15th-most goals per game at 3.13. They have the league’s second-best power play (28.39 percent), but their penalty kill ranks 22nd (77.63).

“We’ve played better defensively lately,” Tourigny said. “We’re looking to keep improving on our tracking. I think we do a really good job in the neutral zone, but we need to do a better job inside of our blue line.”

Player to Watch: Rookie forward Matthew Knies, who was Logan Cooley’s teammate at Minnesota, will be playing in his first career game against his hometown Coyotes. The Pheonix, Ariz. native has 10 goals and 13 assists in 52 games this season.

