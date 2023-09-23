Preview: Coyotes Close Out Australia Trip against Kings

Sept. 23, 2023 (USA), Sept. 24, 2023 (AUS) | 9 pm MST (USA), 2 pm AEST (AUS) | Rod Laver Arena

TV: NHL Network, ESPN+, Go9/Now, ESPN Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia -- All good things must come to an end.

The Arizona Coyotes wrap up their trip to Melbourne on Saturday night (Sunday afternoon in Australia) against the Los Angeles Kings, bringing to a close a memorable start to the 2023-24 preseason.

Arizona won the first of two preseason games 5-3 yesterday at Rod Laver Arena in front of 13,097 fans, highlighted by goals from Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Logan Cooley, and Barrett Hayton. Nick Schmaltz finished with two points, while Connor Ingram earned the win with 29 saves.

Karel Vejmelka is expected to get the start today, while yesterday’s scratched skaters – Matt Dumba, Jack McBain, Victor Soderstrom, and Michael Carcone – are also expected to play.