Preview: Coyotes Host Canucks on Wednesday at Mullett Arena

April 3, 2024 | 7 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz.
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620
The Arizona Coyotes have two games remaining on their seven-game homestand, set to host the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The two teams will meet twice within the span of one week to close out their season series after Vancouver won 2-1 on Jan. 18 at Rogers Arena; They’ll wrap up the series in Vancouver on April 10.
The Coyotes most recently fell 8-5 to the New York Rangers on Saturday, but have won two of three overall and three of their last five.
Forward Nick Bjugstad is just five points shy of tying his career-best in points, which he set with 49 in the 2017-18 season. The 31-year-old has recorded at least one point in each of his last six games, and has 13 points over his last 12 contests.