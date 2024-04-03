Preview: Coyotes Host Canucks on Wednesday at Mullett Arena

“It’s a system that I enjoy playing, and I understand it, and I think that’s important,” Bjugstad said. “Sometimes they’re just going in, and sometimes the stats are there, or they’re not there. When it’s not going in, you’re wondering what’s going on, but as long as you’re getting chances, that’s the biggest thing. For me, right now, I’m getting chances and they just happen to be going in.”

Nick Schmaltz, meanwhile, has recorded multiple points in three straight games, which marks the longest such stretch in his career. He’s also just four points away from setting a new career-high in points for a season, with eight games remaining.

Matias Maccelli has a three-game goal streak, the longest of his career.

Connor Ingram is expected to get the start on Wednesday, and most recently earned a win after stopping 33 of 37 shots faced in an 8-4 win over the Nashville Predators last Thursday. He is 0-1-0 with a 2.04 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in his career against Vancouver.

Player to Watch: Rookie Logan Cooley has been hot as of late, as he has seven points over his last five games.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS

Vancouver is in the midst of a special season under head coach Rick Tocchet, having already clinched a playoff spot while leading the Pacific Division with 100 points in 74 games.

Vancouver will be playing in the second of back-to-back games after visiting the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, where they fell 6-3.