Preview: Coyotes Face Canadiens in Montreal on Tuesday

Alex Kerfoot set to play in 500th career NHL game

Where to Watch - 16x9 - 1_26 1
By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

Feb. 27, 2024 | 5:00 pm MST | Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec
TV: Arizona 61 | Radio: ESPN 620

The Arizona Coyotes are set to face the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, playing in the second game of a five-game road trip.

Arizona and Montreal are meeting for the second-and-final time this season; the Coyotes won the first game 3-2 at Mullett Arena on Nov. 2. The Coyotes are 5-4-1 in their last 10 trips to Montreal and are looking to sweep the season series for the third time in the last six seasons.

Forward Alex Kerfoot is set to play in his 500th career game on Tuesday, and the 29-year-old has recorded 82 goals and 170 assists in seven seasons spent with the Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Coyotes. He has eight goals and 25 assists in 57 games with Arizona this season.

ARI@COL: Kerfoot scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

“I feel very fortunate. A lot of people have contributed to me getting here, obviously my parents and my family have played a huge role in that,” Kerfoot said. “A lot of teammates and coaches throughout my career have made me better. It’s special to play in the NHL, and in the NHL for a long time, and I hope to keep playing and keep playing for a lot longer.”

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said the Coyotes are grateful to have the forward, who can slot in basically anywhere in the lineup.

“Kerfy is a guy you can use everywhere. He’s flex player,” Tourigny said. “He’s a great leader, he’s an unbelievable person, and he’s the kind of guy who plays both sides of the puck.”

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to make his second straight start, and the 26-year-old is 17-13-3 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. He is 1-1-0 in his career against Montreal.

Player to Watch: Logan Cooley, who is playing in Montreal for the first time since he was drafted by the Coyotes at the 2022 NHL Draft, which was held at Bell Centre.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS
Montreal has dropped five straight games, most recently falling 4-3 to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. They’re eighth in the Atlantic Division, and rank 28th in the league with 2.74 goals-for per game while allowing the fourth-most goals per game, at 3.53.

Their power play (19.37 percent) and penalty kill (73.37 percent) rank 20th and 31st, respectively.

“Last time we saw them was a long, long time ago, so it seems like a lifetime ago,” Tourigny said. “They are a dangerous team off the rush. They’ve had more success lately in their o-zone play.”

Nick Suzuki leads the team in both points (55) and goals (22), and Mike Matheson’s 35 assists are tops. Between the pipes, Sam Montembeault is 12-10-4 with a 3.21 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. Jake Allen, meanwhile, is 5-12-3 with a 3.69 GAA and .892 SV%, while Cayden Primeau is 5-6-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .901 SV%.

Allen is expected to make the start on Tuesday, and the 33-year-old is 8-3-0 with a 1.61 GAA and .943 SV% in his career against the Coyotes.

Player to Watch: Forward Nick Suzuki has four points over his last five games, including two against New Jersey on Saturday. The 24-year-old has one goal and one assist in seven career games against Arizona.

Related Content

Yotes Notes: Milestones & Miles Traveled

Schmaltz Scores Twice but Coyotes Fall in Overtime to Jets on Sunday

2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala Highlights Foundation’s Fundraising Efforts

Coyotes’ Award-Winning Production Team Engages Fans with Next-Level Access

News Feed

Yotes Notes: Milestones & Miles Traveled

Schmaltz Scores Twice but Coyotes Fall in Overtime to Jets on Sunday

Preview: Coyotes Kick off 5-Game Road Trip in Winnipeg on Sunday

2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala Highlights Foundation’s Fundraising Efforts

Coyotes’ Award-Winning Production Team Engages Fans with Next-Level Access

Arizona Falls to Toronto in Final Game of Homestand

Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Armstrong Solidifies Staff, ‘They Have Helped us Take a Step’

Bjugstad Scores Twice but Coyotes Fall to Oilers on Monday

Coyotes, Multiple Partners Treat Phoenix Students to Day of Reading & Fun

Coyotes Drop Close Game to Avalanche in Denver

Preview: Coyotes Meet Avalanche in Denver on Sunday

Coyotes Fall to Hurricanes at Mullett Arena on Friday

Preview: Coyotes Host Hurricanes at Mullett Arena on Friday

Coyotes Launch Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Platform in Partnership with Kiswe and Scripps Sports

Coyotes & Forever Ever Collaborate on Black Excellence Jerseys

Coyotes Fall to Wild on Wednesday at Mullett Arena

Preview: Coyotes Host Wild at Mullett Arena on Wednesday