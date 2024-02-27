Preview: Coyotes Face Canadiens in Montreal on Tuesday

“I feel very fortunate. A lot of people have contributed to me getting here, obviously my parents and my family have played a huge role in that,” Kerfoot said. “A lot of teammates and coaches throughout my career have made me better. It’s special to play in the NHL, and in the NHL for a long time, and I hope to keep playing and keep playing for a lot longer.”

Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said the Coyotes are grateful to have the forward, who can slot in basically anywhere in the lineup.

“Kerfy is a guy you can use everywhere. He’s flex player,” Tourigny said. “He’s a great leader, he’s an unbelievable person, and he’s the kind of guy who plays both sides of the puck.”

Goalie Connor Ingram is expected to make his second straight start, and the 26-year-old is 17-13-3 with a 2.80 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. He is 1-1-0 in his career against Montreal.

Player to Watch: Logan Cooley, who is playing in Montreal for the first time since he was drafted by the Coyotes at the 2022 NHL Draft, which was held at Bell Centre.

ABOUT THE CANADIENS

Montreal has dropped five straight games, most recently falling 4-3 to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. They’re eighth in the Atlantic Division, and rank 28th in the league with 2.74 goals-for per game while allowing the fourth-most goals per game, at 3.53.

Their power play (19.37 percent) and penalty kill (73.37 percent) rank 20th and 31st, respectively.

“Last time we saw them was a long, long time ago, so it seems like a lifetime ago,” Tourigny said. “They are a dangerous team off the rush. They’ve had more success lately in their o-zone play.”

Nick Suzuki leads the team in both points (55) and goals (22), and Mike Matheson’s 35 assists are tops. Between the pipes, Sam Montembeault is 12-10-4 with a 3.21 goals-against average and .902 save percentage. Jake Allen, meanwhile, is 5-12-3 with a 3.69 GAA and .892 SV%, while Cayden Primeau is 5-6-1 with a 3.06 GAA and .901 SV%.

Allen is expected to make the start on Tuesday, and the 33-year-old is 8-3-0 with a 1.61 GAA and .943 SV% in his career against the Coyotes.

Player to Watch: Forward Nick Suzuki has four points over his last five games, including two against New Jersey on Saturday. The 24-year-old has one goal and one assist in seven career games against Arizona.