2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala Highlights Foundation’s Fundraising Efforts

Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong was also in attendance, even giving a speech before dinner started to thank everyone involved.

Alexis Meruelo, Chairwoman of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation Board of Directors, said the event is not only critical to the Foundation in terms of raising money to disperse within the community, but it’s also important to the team, the players, and the Meruelo family.

“It means the world to my family to be able to use the power of sports for good in our community, and this event is just one of the many events that we have throughout the year that establishes our presence and it also helps us sponsor all of the amazing programs that we have,” she said. “The relationship between the players, our GM, and our community is extremely important because without that we’re not able to do what we do through the Foundation. Because of the support of Bill Armstrong, the players, their significant others, and everybody involved, they, with the biggest hearts, are able to partner with us to make that impact.”

The Foundation’s other events include the Coyotes Classic Golf Tournament, which was held at TopGolf Scottsdale in November. That continuity also breeds familiarity with both the players and donors, making the Foundation’s impact within the community that much more meaningful.

The 2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala featured 30 items that were up for bid both for those in attendance and online, including vacation packages, sports memorabilia, hot air balloon rides, artwork, jewelry, and tickets to various sporting events.

The live auction portion featured six items, including a 10-course meal at a popular local restaurant, a private golf excursion, and a trip to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. The players also worked to raise additional funds by collecting tips from attendees, and members of the Coyotes took it seriously, leveraging their time while at the gala to make the biggest difference possible for the Foundation.

“It’s fun to be able to interact with the fans and raise money at the same time,” forward Nick Bjugstad said. "For us to be able to even do something like this, they call it celebrity waiters, but we don’t even look at it that way. We’re just hockey players that get to play for a living. I think, for all of us to be able to do something and be out of our comfort zone together, that’s important, and get away from the ice and do something different.”