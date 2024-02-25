2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala Highlights Foundation’s Fundraising Efforts

Players serve up food & smiles for a good cause

By Patrick Brown
@pbrownhockey Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes Foundation hosted its annual Celebrity Waiters Gala on Thursday, one of the organization’s biggest fundraising events of the season.

On the menu? Good food, plenty of laughter, and all of it for a good cause.

The gala was held for the second consecutive year at Gila River Resorts and Casinos – Wild Horse Pass, and all of the money raised is used by the Foundation to support organizations that work to close the education gap, increase health outcomes and create access to economic advancement for diverse and underserved communities across Arizona.

The entire Coyotes team supported the cause, waiting on tables and mingling with community leaders, donors, season ticket holders, and fans. In addition to the dinner festivities, guests participated in both a live and silent auction that featured a wide array of prizes.

“It’s so important for the club to come together and celebrate the work that we do to leverage the incredible power of sports to make a difference,” Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said. “All the organizations that we’ve supported, all of the grantees, a night like tonight allows us to raise the money to support their efforts.”

2024 Celebrity Waiters

CHANDLER, ARIZ. – FEB 22, 2024: The Arizona Coyotes Foundation hosted the 2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala at Gila River Resorts and Casinos - Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Ariz. on Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo by Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes)

Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong was also in attendance, even giving a speech before dinner started to thank everyone involved.

Alexis Meruelo, Chairwoman of the Arizona Coyotes Foundation Board of Directors, said the event is not only critical to the Foundation in terms of raising money to disperse within the community, but it’s also important to the team, the players, and the Meruelo family.

“It means the world to my family to be able to use the power of sports for good in our community, and this event is just one of the many events that we have throughout the year that establishes our presence and it also helps us sponsor all of the amazing programs that we have,” she said. “The relationship between the players, our GM, and our community is extremely important because without that we’re not able to do what we do through the Foundation. Because of the support of Bill Armstrong, the players, their significant others, and everybody involved, they, with the biggest hearts, are able to partner with us to make that impact.”

The Foundation’s other events include the Coyotes Classic Golf Tournament, which was held at TopGolf Scottsdale in November. That continuity also breeds familiarity with both the players and donors, making the Foundation’s impact within the community that much more meaningful.

The 2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala featured 30 items that were up for bid both for those in attendance and online, including vacation packages, sports memorabilia, hot air balloon rides, artwork, jewelry, and tickets to various sporting events.

The live auction portion featured six items, including a 10-course meal at a popular local restaurant, a private golf excursion, and a trip to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony. The players also worked to raise additional funds by collecting tips from attendees, and members of the Coyotes took it seriously, leveraging their time while at the gala to make the biggest difference possible for the Foundation.

“It’s fun to be able to interact with the fans and raise money at the same time,” forward Nick Bjugstad said. "For us to be able to even do something like this, they call it celebrity waiters, but we don’t even look at it that way. We’re just hockey players that get to play for a living. I think, for all of us to be able to do something and be out of our comfort zone together, that’s important, and get away from the ice and do something different.”

CHANDLER, ARIZ. -- FEBRUARY 22, 2024: Arizona Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez and forward Alex Kerfoot attend the 2024 Celebrity Waiters Gala at Gila River Resorts and Casinos - Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Ariz. on Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo by Isaac Torres/Arizona Coyotes)

Justin Sullivan, Corporate Director of Marketing for Gila River Resorts and Casinos, said partnering with the Coyotes not just for Celebrity Waiters, but throughout the season, is an easy decision for the organization considering their community values align with those of the Coyotes.

They became the first Native American-owned gaming enterprise to have their logo featured on an NHL jersey in September 2022.

“We love what the Arizona Coyotes Foundation does in the community, and we’re just happy to be a big part of that,” Sullivan said. “A huge part of the reason we partnered with the Arizona Coyotes is because of the involvement that they have in the community. Gila River Resorts and Casinos is always driving to be first in class in everything we do, and that includes our community endeavors.”

Gutierrez echoed that sentiment.

“This is an incredible venue, it is really spectacular,” he said. “It really steps up the game in terms of the class and the formality of everything. They are amazing partners, not only tonight, but every single day.”

Nadia Rivera, the Coyotes’ Chief Impact Officer and Executive Director of Foundation and Community Impact, said the event, and the Foundation’s tireless efforts within the community, are a perfect marriage at the Celebrity Waiters Gala.

The night was a truly special and memorable one for all.

“Hockey is a unifying factor here,” Rivera said. “All of the funds that we raise here tonight go directly to helping us fund organizations across Arizona who are focusing on our pillars through their services and programs.

“It’s very important for us to be able to have these events and bring our community together because it empowers us to do even more.”

