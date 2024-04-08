Capitals Recall Lucas Johansen

Defenseman has appeared in six games with Washington this season

lujo
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

The Washington Capitals have recalled defenseman Lucas Johansen from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Johansen, 26, has recorded one assist in six games with the Capitals this season. The 6’2”, 189-pound defenseman made his NHL debut and recorded his first career point on Dec. 31, 2021 against the Detroit Red Wings. In nine career NHL games with the Capitals, Johansen has recorded two assists.

Johansen, the Capitals’ first-round choice (28th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft, has registered 12 points (2g, 10a) in 22 games with Hershey this season. Johansen ranks third among Hershey defensemen in plus/minus rating (+18), tied for fourth in assists and fifth in points.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native recorded seven points (1g, 6a) in 40 games with Hershey in 2022-23. Johansen added six points (2g, 4a) in 20 playoff games, including an assist in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals. In 257 career AHL games with Hershey, Johansen has recorded 92 points (20g, 72a).

