Capitals surprise Ovechkin with ‘screaming eagle’ jersey on birthday

The jersey is similar to the NHL Reverse Retro jerseys Washington wore during the 2022-23 season and reminiscent of a sweater design the team introduced in 1995. It features a blue, black, and bronze color scheme, with the United States Capitol Building displayed on the shoulder.

“Thank you for surprise,” Ovechkin said, laughing.

Ovechkin, who will enter his 20th NHL season needing 42 goals to break Wayne Gretzky’s League record of 894, smiled while examining the jersey before holding it up and saying, “It’s back, babes.”

Washington will wear the anniversary jerseys at home against the Nashville Predators on Nov. 6, New York Islanders on Nov. 29, Boston Bruins on Dec. 31, Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan. 18, Winnipeg Jets on Feb. 1 and Columbus Blue Jackets on April 13. The jerseys will be available online at NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and shop.monumentalsportsnetwork.com, the MedStar Capitals Iceplex store, and the Capital One Arena Team Store beginning Oct. 10.

The Capitals later posted a photo of Ovechkin seated on a locker room bench holding his stick and blowing a gum bubble while wearing the full uniform, including black socks with blue, white, and gold striping. It was posted underneath one of Ovechkin from his NHL rookie season in 2005 wearing Washington’s black home uniforms from that time, which featured the Capitol building as the main jersey logo instead of the “screaming eagle.”