Capitals Inline Hockey League Returns for Second Season 

The Washington Capitals announced today the second season of the Capitals Inline Hockey League (CIHL), which launched in 2023 as a co-ed youth inline travel league administered by the Capitals. Current inline hockey players ages 8-18 are invited to participate in the CIHL, which consists of one team per club, per division. Year two of the CIHL will also see the addition of the Winchester Revolution out of Winchester, Va., as the sixth participating club in the league.

Individual club tryouts begin in September and interested players may register to tryout by contacting their local club director. Contact information for all club directors can be found at https://www.capsyouthhockey.com/cihl.

Participating clubs include the Ashburn Fury of Loudoun Va., the Fauquier Dragons of Fauquier, Va., the Fredericksburg Phantoms of Fredericksburg, Va., the Madison Wildfire of Madison, Va. the Richmond Renegades of Hanover, Va., and the Winchester Revolution of Winchester, Va. The Ashburn, Fredericksburg, Richmond and Winchester teams will play out of the Capitals outdoor ball/inline hockey rinks in their respective cities.

Divisions are comprised of elementary, middle and high school, with games featuring 5 tournaments at 2 games per team per tournament, for a total of 10 total games per team.

Opening weekend will take place Nov. 23 and 24 at Capitals inline rink at Lake Fairfax Park in Reston, Va., which opened in May as the Capitals 14th inline hockey rink in the Washington, D.C., region.

The CIHL schedule will consist of weekend showcase tournaments and features the following dates from December through February, dependent on weather conditions:

Dec. 14-15 – Fauquier Dragons host

Jan. 11-12 – Richmond Renegades host

Jan. 25-26 – Fredericksburg Phantoms host

Feb. 1-2 – Ashburn Fury host

A playoff weekend tournament will take place Feb. 22-23 at the Capitals inline rink at Douglass Community Center in Leesburg, Va.

“We are thrilled to announce the second season of the Capitals Inline Hockey League and for the community to continue to experience inline hockey as part of a unified league,” said Capitals manager of youth hockey development Andrew Nash. “With the return of five clubs and addition of the Winchester Revolution – a testament to the continued growth of hockey in the region – the CIHL provides elementary, middle and high school students a competitive travel hockey opportunity to engage with the game across Virginia.”

Inline hockey participation in the Capitals market continues to grow and a large population of players reside in the I-95 corridor of Virginia. To date, the Capitals have also refurbished or built 14 outdoor ball/inline hockey rinks across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia to further encourage participation in hockey. In addition to on-ice programming, the Capitals also offer a robust lineup of off-ice programming to grow the game, including initiatives surrounding ball hockey and inline hockey.

For additional information on the CIHL, visit https://www.capsyouthhockey.com/cihl.