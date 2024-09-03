Capitals to Hold Rookie Camp Sept. 13-16, Training Camp Starts Sept. 19

Team will hold on-ice sessions in Annapolis Sept. 13-16

By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will hold their 2024 Rookie Camp from Sept. 13-16 at the McMullen Hockey Arena in Annapolis, Md., senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

Among the Capitals rookies scheduled to participate in the camp will be 2024 first-round pick Terik Parascak, Andrew Cristall, Alexander Suzdalev, Ilya Protas and Zac Funk. A complete roster will be released at a later date.

Following the conclusion of Rookie Camp, the Capitals will begin their 2024-25 Training Camp in partnership with MedStar Health and hold Caps Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 19 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

All Capitals players, coaches and management will be available to the media. The complete training camp schedule and roster will be announced at a later date. Similar to previous years, MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be closed to the media on Wednesday, Sept. 18 – the day Capitals veterans conduct physicals and off-ice testing. This marks the Capitals’ 18th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the Metro-accessible, inside-the-Beltway practice facility that features two NHL-sized rinks. All on-ice sessions will be open to the public and free of charge.

UPCOMING CAPITALS EVENTS

Friday, Sept. 13

Start of Capitals Rookie Camp

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Saturday, Sept. 14

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Sunday, Sept. 15

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Monday, Sept. 16

Final Day of Capitals Rookie Camp

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Thursday, Sept. 19

Start of NHL training camp (first on-ice session) and Media Day at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Sunday, Sept. 22

Preseason opener vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena

Thursday, Oct. 10

Caps 50th Kickoff Celebration at Capital One Arena

Friday, Oct. 11

Caps Alumni Game at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Saturday, Oct. 12

Season opener vs. the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena

