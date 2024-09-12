Caps 50 Fest Celebration Presented by TikTok to be Headlined by Third Eye Blind at Capital One Arena Oct. 10

ARLINGTON, VA – The Washington Capitals announced today Caps 50 Fest Presented by TikTok, a 50th Anniversary celebration on Oct. 10 at Capital One Arena featuring Third Eye Blind as the headlining act.

This special event marks the official kickoff of the Capitals' 50th Anniversary season and promises to bring together the entire Capitals 2024-25 roster, over 60 Capitals alumni, and fans for an incredible experience celebrating five decades of Capitals hockey and the organization's future.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. 50 Fest will feature player and alumni stage programming, followed by the Third Eye Blind concert. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 50th Anniversary T-shirt. Fans of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Tickets will be available at 1 p.m. for $19.74 beginning Friday, Sept. 13, at washcaps.com/50fest. Season ticket members will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets through an online presale. For an extra unique experience, a VIP package is available for only $197.40. The package includes the opportunity to attend the pre-event VIP party with Capitalsalumni in the Monumental VIP Club while talking and taking photos with Capitals alumni in attendance for the event. The package also includes an all-inclusive food and beverage package, pit passes for stage side access and a commemorative gift. In addition, suites are available at a special price of $1,974.00. The ticket pricing is a nod to 1974-75, the Capitals debut season in the National Hockey League.

In addition to the concert, 50 Fest promises to offer numerous interactive fan activations and experiential opportunities throughout Capital One Arena, including:

On-stage programming showcasing the 2024-25 Capitals roster and over 60 alumni from five eras. Highlights include:

Engaging discussions with Capitals Greats

Captivating stories of the Stanley Cup® with the Keeper of the Cup, Phil Pritchard.

Exclusive announcement of the Capitals 50 Team

Special concourse activations including:

The unveiling of a new concourse display dedicated to 50 years of Capitals hockey history at section 103

The opportunity for fans to capture and share their memories at a Caps Candid activation

A chance to participate in a Caps memory wall, which invites fans to share why they are a Caps fan or a memory they cherish from Caps history

Young hockey fans also invited to enjoy special activities including Top Shot, Plinko, a hockey cage, inflatables, and more

A special appearance of the Stanley Cup® and the lowering of the Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup banner for photo opportunities

A live auction benefiting the Capitals Alumni Fund and autograph opportunities

Additional activities throughout the concourse, featuring partners of Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment, will provide an unforgettable and engaging experience for attendees. The stage programming will feature music by DJ TMMPO, a Virginia-based DJ who is also the Official DJ of Virginia Tech Athletics and recently served as the resident DJ for the Team USA House during the 2024 Paris Olympics. During 50 Fest, Capital One Arena concessions will be open, offering food and beverage specials to be announced later.

As part of the 50th Anniversary Celebration presented by TikTok, 50 Fest is just one of the many exciting events and initiatives planned by the Capitals to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary during the 2024-25 NHL season. 50 Fest kicks off a celebratory weekend that is also highlighted by Alumni Weekend taking place Oct. 10-13 and the Capitals home opener featuring a special Rock the Red Carpet on Oct. 12. 50th Anniversary initiatives include fan celebrations, community programs, captivating content, storytelling, and an exclusive merchandise collection. The celebration aims to bring together fans, alumni, and partners to commemorate the team's history and set the stage for the future of Capitals hockey. Capitals fans are encouraged to stay informedabout all upcoming anniversary initiatives by signing up for news at washcaps.com/Caps50th.

About Third Eye Blind

\Since 1997, San Francisco's Third Eye Blind has recorded five best-selling albums and assembled one career retrospective. Led by Stephan Jenkins, 3EB has earned worldwide success during a tumultuous group of years when the major-label recording industry was finally losing its grip on an enterprise that for decades it had dominated with steely efficiency. Nothing could have made 3EB happier! **

Third Eye Blind’s 2021 album Our Bande Apart was recorded when lockdown ended, with Bethany Cosentino of Best Coast and Ryan Olson of Poliça. The band has continued to have gained artistic clarification - and, surprisingly, a fanbase that is larger, younger and more dedicated than ever.

Third Eye Blind is supporting SeaTrees on its 2024 tour, an organization that helps restore a portion of the Palos Verdes Kelp Forest. The ocean has the power to restore climate change. The latest science shows that globally, kelp forests can sequester more carbon than mangrove forests - restoring these sequoias of the sea is critical to solving climate change as 93% of all carbon in the carbon cycle is stored in our oceans (meaning just 7% is stored across our atmosphere and land biosphere).