Capitals Black Screaming Eagle Jersey to be Worn for Six Home Dates

ARLINGTON, VA – To commemorate the Washington Capitals 50th Anniversary, the Capitals will wear their special black screaming eagle jersey for six home games during the 2024-25 season. The jersey features a blue, black, and bronze color scheme, with the Capitol Building displayed on the shoulder. The design is reminiscent of the Capitals' jersey, first introduced in 1995.

It combines their first-ever third jersey and the original rebrand. The screaming eagle preying in the downward design direction is meant to evoke an eagle's energy, power, and speed, chosen for its symbolic status as the national bird of the United States. The shoulder patch includes the Capitol building in front of two crossed hockey sticks. The logo was completed with two stars in the background and a hockey puck nested between the blades of the sticks.

Game dates the jersey will be worn include:

- Wednesday, Nov. 6th vs. Nashville Predators

- Friday, Nov. 29th vs. New York Islanders

- Tuesday, Dec. 31st vs. Boston Bruins

- Saturday, Jan. 18th vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

- Saturday, Feb. 1st vs. Winnipeg Jets

- Sunday, April 13th vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The jerseys will be available online at NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and shop.monumentalsportsnetwork.com, the MedStar Capitals Iceplex store, and the Capital One Arena Team Store beginning Thursday, Oct. 10. Fans attending the Oct. 10 50 Fest presented by TikTok at Capital One Arena are encouraged to visit the Capital One Arena Team Store to purchase the jersey.