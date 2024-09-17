Washington Capitals Celebrate 50 Years of Capitals Hockey

ARLINGTON, VA - The Washington Capitals have announced an exciting lineup of special events and initiatives to celebrate the club's 50th anniversary during the 2024-25 NHL season. Plans include fan celebrations, community programs, captivating content, storytelling and related merchandise. The celebration aims to unite fans, alumni and partners to honor the team's history while setting the stage for the future of Capitals hockey. Capitals fans are encouraged to sign up for updates at washcaps.com/Caps50th to stay up to date on anniversary announcements.

"Our amazing fans are the heart of our organization, and we are excited for a special season-long celebration in honor of our 50th anniversary," said Capitals owner Ted Leonsis. "Our incredible community drives all our celebratory events and initiatives. We look forward to commemorating our historic season with our passionate fanbase, dedicated players, esteemed alumni and devoted supporters."

“This upcoming season presents our organization a unique opportunity to celebrate our history and the great contributions our alumni have made to the Capitals franchise,” said Capitals chairman Dick Patrick. “We are excited to welcome them back and recognize their achievements with our extraordinary fanbase.”

Event highlights in October include:

Thursday, Oct. 10 – 50 Fest presented by TikTok | Capital One Arena

The Capitals will host a special Caps 50th kickoff celebration, 50 Fest presented by TikTok, at Capital One Arena on Thursday, Oct. 10. This special event marks the official kickoff of the Capitals' 50th Anniversary season and promises to bring together the entire Capitals 2024-25 roster, over 60 Capitals alumni, and fans for an incredible experience celebrating five decades of Capitals hockey and the organization's future.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. 50 Fest will feature player and alumni stage programming, followed by a Third Eye Blind concert. All fans in attendance will receive a commemorative 50th Anniversary T-shirt. Fans of all ages are encouraged to attend. Tickets are available for $19.74 at washcaps.com/50Fest. In addition, suites are available at a special price of $1,974.00. The ticket pricing is a nod to 1974-75, the Capitals debut season in the National Hockey League.

Friday, Oct. 11 – Alumni Game | MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Scheduled from October 10-13, the 2024 Alumni Weekend will bring together more than 60 former Capitals players in Washington, D.C. Alumni will have the opportunity to reconnect with former teammates, current Capitals players, and fans, with the festivities including an Alumni Game at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Friday, Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. The game is free and open to the public.

Saturday, Oct. 12 – Home Opener featuring Rock the Red Carpet and Pregame Ceremony | Capital One Arena

The Capitals' home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12, will be marked by the participation of the 2024-25 Capitals roster and alumni in the Rock the Red Carpet event, followed by a special pre-game ceremony to honor 50 years of Capitals hockey. Additional information on the festivities will be announced at a later date.

Additional initiatives surrounding the Capitals 50th Anniversary include:

Era Nights:

During five Era Nights throughout the season, the Capitals will celebrate the five eras of Capitals Hockey. Each night will feature a pregame ceremony, a specialty 50th anniversary giveaway, in-game content and features, an in-game environment based on the eras’ colors and theme and additional nods to the specific decade of Capitals hockey history.

To celebrate alumni and the specific era, the Capitals are offering a pregame experience that features a chat with Capitals alumni prior to the game. Each experience includes two to five alumni participating in a discussion moderated by a Capitals personality, a ticket package, a specialty 50th item and food and beverage.

The 50th Anniversary campaign Era Nights include:

8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Pioneers” (1974-1982)

14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “Coming of Age” (1982-97)

1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Dot Com Caps” (1997-2005)

March 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “The Rock the Red Era” (2005-14)

April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 50th Anniversary Era Night – “ALL CAPS and the Stanley Cup Era” (2014-Present)

Commemorative 50th Anniversary Jersey

To commemorate the Washington Capitals 50th Anniversary, the Capitals will wear their special black screaming eagle jersey six home games during the 2024-25 season. The jersey features a blue, black, and bronze color scheme, with the Capitol Building displayed on the shoulder. The design is reminiscent of the Capitals' jersey, first introduced in 1995.

It combines their first-ever third jersey and the original rebrand. The screaming eagle preying in the downward design direction is meant to evoke an eagle's energy, power, and speed, chosen for its symbolic status as the national bird of the United States. The shoulder patch includes the Capitol building in front of two crossed hockey sticks. The logo was completed with two stars in the background and a hockey puck nested between the blades of the sticks.

Game dates the jersey will be worn include:

6th vs. Nashville Predators

29th vs. New York Islanders

31st vs. Boston Bruins

18th vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

1st vs. Winnipeg Jets

April 13th vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The jerseys will be available online at NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and shop.monumentalsportsnetwork.com, the MedStar Capitals Iceplex store, and the Capital One Arena Team Store beginning Thursday, Oct. 10. Fans attending the Oct. 10 50 Fest presented by TikTok at Capital One Arena are encouraged to visit the Capital One Arena Team Store to purchase the jersey.

50th Anniversary Arena display

Throughout the 2024-25 season, fans are invited to visit a 50th Anniversary concourse display at section 103 at Capital One Arena. The display features memorabilia from the last five decades of Capitals hockey, including trophies, jerseys, equipment and a timeline surrounding the team’s history. Items include Alex Ovechkin’s skates from the 2015 Winter Classic, Dale Hunter’s game used gloves, a Peter Bondra screaming eagle jersey, an Olie Kolzig game-used blocker pad and more.

50th Anniversary Promotional items

15 of the season’s 20 all-arena giveaways uniquely celebrate the milestone, including duo bobbleheads, pennants, and a viewfinder, among other exclusive items. Related promotional calendar items include:

23 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – Original Logo Pennant

8 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Replica Jersey

13 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – Screaming Eagle Pennant

23 vs. New Jersey Devils – Ice Resurfacer Gravy Boat courtesy of Capital One

14 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Mike Gartner & Rod Langway Duo Bobblehead

31 vs. Boston Bruins – 50th Anniversary Coaster Set

1 vs. Winnipeg Jets – Peter Bondra & Olie Kolzig Duo Bobblehead

4 vs. Florida Panthers – Viewfinder courtesy of MedStar Health

9 vs. Utah Hockey Club – Capitals Marvel Comic Book

27 vs. St. Louis Blues – Capitol Dome Pennant

March 7 vs. Detroit Red Wings – Alex Ovechkin & Nicklas Backstrom Duo Bobblehead

March 9 vs. Seattle Kraken – Weagle Pennant

March 30 vs. Buffalo Sabres – Retro Corduroy Hat

April 4 vs. Chicago Blackhawks – 50th Anniversary Photo Book

April 13 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – Capitals Poster

Capitals Takeover at CityCenter DC’s Palmer Alley

CityCenterDC’s Palmer Alley has been transformed into a Caps-themed atmosphere featuring pucks, hockey sticks, a Weagle fixture and more suspended throughout the retail alleyway. The takeover marks the first time a sports team has collaborated with CityCenterDC for a sports-related installation. Fans are encouraged to visit Palmer Alley as part of their Capitals game day routine. The installation will be enhanced by an exciting new extended reality (XR) activation for Palmer Alley, created by ARTECHOUSE.

The installation will be on display until Nov. 11. Fans are invited to share their photos of Palmer Alley in celebration of the Capitals Anniversary at washcaps.com/palmeralleysweeps for a chance to win Capitals tickets and prizes.

Caps Candid

The Caps Candid booth will be at 50 Fest presented by TikTok on Oct. 10 and at various events throughout the 50th Anniversary season. Fans are invited to record their favorite Capitals memories at the Caps Candid booth. The Capitals social channels will share the best of the Caps Candid submissions all season long.

50th Anniversary Influencer Campaign

As part of the 50th anniversary, the Capitals will be sending exclusive boxes to creators throughout the region and inviting them to be a part of experiences such as 50 Fest presented by TikTok.

Capit-Ale Golden IPA

The Washington Capitals and Devils Backbone Brewing Company debuted a special 50th Anniversary themed Capit-Ale Golden IPA. Capit-Ale is a classic, easy-drinking golden IPA that is 6% ABV and brewed in celebration of the Capitals’ 50th “Golden” Anniversary.

Capit-Ale will be available on draft and in 4 packs of 16 oz cans in Capital One Arena beginning with the Capitals Sept. 22 preseason game at Capital One Arena. It is also now available at local bars, restaurants and retailers within a 150-mile radius of Capital One Arena. This year’s Capit-Ale marks the third version of the beverage the Capitals and Devils Backbone has collaborated on and features a refreshed can design as well as a new recipe.

The new Capit-Ale packaging pays homage to the Golden Anniversary by including the Washington Capitals’ iconic red, white and blue primary colors and logos, plus the incorporation of a retro player silhouette and the Capitals’ 50th Anniversary logos. The red, white, blue and gold motif is the perfect blend of classic and current, while the golden liquid inside is also a nod to the team’s anniversary milestone.

Youth Hockey Development

Since the team’s inception, the Capitals have been committed to growing the game throughout the Washington, D.C., region through on- and off-ice programming.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Capitals will host the Capitals Street Hockey Extravaganza, a one-day ball hockey tournament at Eagle Bank Arena in Fairfax, Va. The event pays homage to the original Capitals Street Hockey Extravaganza, an annual event presented by the Capitals in the 70s that saw more than 2,000 youth come together for a day of simultaneous street hockey games. Additional information will be announced at a later date.

Capital Hockey Classic

The inaugural Capital Hockey Classic – an exciting college hockey double header at Capital One Arena – will debut this winter. Taking place on Thursday, December 12, the first game of the event will feature a contest between Army and Navy’s club hockey teams at 5 p.m., followed by a matchup between Army and Penn State’s Division I programs at 8 p.m. This celebration of hockey talent from two United States military academies and the Big Ten’s Penn State University will take place in downtown D.C. days before the Army-Navy rivalry football game takes place at Northwest Stadium on December 14.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 18 at 10 a.m. For more event information visit capitalonearena.com.

50th Anniversary Logo

The Capitals unveiled a special series of 50th anniversary logos to commemorate the milestone. The primary 50th anniversary mark pays homage to the franchise's origins with a design that celebrates the team, its fans and its roots by incorporating elements from the team’s first logo. The unique reverse-italic lettering reflects the history and tradition of the team and has been transformed into a comprehensive anniversary program. Inspired by the inaugural 1974 Capitals lettering, the mark features a reverse-italic 50 and a hockey stick, along with the red and blue stars from the original sweaters.

Over the past fifty years, the Capitals have showcased various distinctive looks and color schemes, each of which has been represented through secondary logos, wordmarks, and alternate logos. The franchise's original red, white, and blue color scheme transitioned to black, blue and bronze in the mid-1990s, reflecting an era marked by the team's move to downtown Washington, D.C., and its first Stanley Cup Finals appearance. The team's return to red, white and blue in darker, richer shades coincided with a new era of success, culminating in the 2018 Stanley Cup championship. Each of these color schemes have been deployed through a series of secondary logos, wordmarks and alternate logos that represent the totality of the franchise’s first fifty years in the DMV.

These logos were developed in collaboration with FANBRANDZ, a company known for creating branding packages for professional sports leagues and franchises worldwide.

Brand Creative

The Capitals’ 50th Anniversary visual identity borrows themes from a distinctive graphic design style that emerged in 1970’s and was widely used during the Capitals first year in the league. The primary brand element - the graphic stripes - was inspired by early Caps socks and jerseys, with geometric curves used in posters and trading cards of the period. The hockey stick used as a “t” in the original logo is also used as a graphic link to the past and through the past 50 years of Caps greatness. The reverse italic font - a custom typeface - was created to honor the Capitals’ original logo in 1974.

A Legacy in ALL CAPS

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary, the team also debuted a special brand mantra - A Legacy in ALL CAPS. The organization will showcase 50 years of not taking the Capitals legacy lightly, through unwavering commitment and dedication representing the city that beats at the heart of the nation. The Capitals are proud of the past and focused on the future, with history yet to come. A Legacy in ALL CAPS means the Capitals are determined, principled and community minded, representing 50 years of unwavering commitment and dedication.

The mantra will be used in the team’s storytelling, social media content, in-arena messaging, retail, advertising and more as the team celebrates 50 years of Capitals hockey.

Jersey Patch

The Capitals home and away jerseys will feature a 50th Anniversary patch featuring the secondary 50th anniversary logo. The patch debuted on Capitals jerseys during the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas.

Center Ice Logo

The Capitals home ice at Capital One Arena and Capitals rink at MedStar Capitals Iceplex feature the primary 50th Anniversary logo at center ice.

TikTok Entitlement

TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video, is the title sponsor of the Capitals 50th Anniversary Celebration, featuring tentpole events and initiatives celebrating 50 years of Capitals hockey as part of the team’s 50th Anniversary Celebration presented by TikTok.

Digital & Social Media Content

Fans can look forward to engaging content on the Capitals' social media platforms that highlights the team's history, including the best moments, the top 50 Caps team and other exciting features that pay homage to the Capitals' legacy.

Monumental Sports Network Programming

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) will offer a variety of programming related to the 50th anniversary during the upcoming season. Fans can expect a plethora of in-depth coverage and docuseries-style content of the team’s anniversary season, and robust content via MNMT’s original programming, including Hometown with Rachel Nichols, Caps Red Line, and Caps Rink Report. Live game coverage will include the return of MNMT’s alternate broadcasts with fun and relaxed insights, along with the ability to watch the game from multiple camera angles simultaneously on the MNMT app.

During the days leading up to the Capitals season opener on October 12, Monumental Sports Network will have live coverage of the Caps 50th Kickoff Celebration (October 10) and the Alumni Game (October 11), as well as special pregame coverage featuring player interviews and analysis from 4 to 7 PM ahead of the game vs. New Jersey. The first hour (4-5 PM) of red-carpet coverage on opening night will be a digital exclusive.

Caps Radio Network

Through the season, fans can expect 50th Anniversary season related content across the Capitals Radio Network.

Original Season-Ticket Members

The Capitals will recognize and honor their original season ticket members with special programming and events designed to celebrate their loyalty and support.

Retail

The Team Store at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va., will feature a full apparel collection for men and women as well as multiple accessory options.

50th Anniversary Microsite

Fans are encouraged to visit washcaps.com/Caps50th for the latest information on the Capitals 50th anniversary programming. More information will continue to be released regarding 50th anniversary plans. Fans can also sign up to receive the latest information pertaining to plans surrounding the milestone at the microsite.