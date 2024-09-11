Capitals Announce 2024 Rookie Camp Roster and Schedule

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will hold their 2024 Rookie Camp from Sept. 13-16 at McMullen Hockey Arena within the Brigade Sports Complex in Annapolis, Md. The Capitals will hold on-ice sessions at McMullen Hockey Arena, located near the campus of the United States Naval Academy, from Friday, Sept. 13 to Monday, Sept. 16.

Among the Capitals rookies scheduled to participate in the camp will be 2024 first-round pick Terik Parascak, Andrew Cristall, Alexander Suzdalev, Ilya Protas and Zac Funk. A total of 20 players (12 forwards, five defensemen, three goaltenders) will be in attendance, including 10 Capitals draft picks.

The Washington Capitals’ 2024 Rookie Camp Guide can be found here.

All on-ice sessions at McMullen Hockey Arena will be open to the public and free of charge.

Media interested in attending Capitals Rookie Camp in Annapolis can confirm their attendance with Chase Pyke ([email protected]) in the Capitals PR department.

The Capitals will officially open their 2024 Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 19 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. All Capitals players, coaches and management will be available to the media. Additional information on media availability and in-person access will be announced at a later date. Similar to previous years, MedStar Capitals Iceplex will be closed to the media on Wednesday, Sept. 18 – the day Capitals veterans conduct physicals and off-ice testing. The complete training camp schedule and roster will be announced at a later date.

UPCOMING CAPITALS EVENTS

Friday, Sept. 13

Start of Capitals Rookie Camp

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Post-practice – Media Availability

Saturday, Sept. 14

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Post-practice – Media Availability

Sunday, Sept. 15

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Post-practice – Media Availability

Monday, Sept. 16

Final Day of Capitals Rookie Camp

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Post-practice – Media Availability

Thursday, Sept. 19

Start of NHL training camp (first on-ice session) and Media Day at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Sunday, Sept. 22

Preseason opener vs. the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena

Thursday, Oct. 10

Caps 50th Kickoff Celebration at Capital One Arena

Friday, Oct. 11

Caps Alumni Game at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Saturday, Oct. 12

Season opener vs. the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena

*All practice times and media availability sessions are approximate and subject to change.