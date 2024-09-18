Statements from Capitals GM Chris Patrick and Forward T.J. Oshie

Caps SVP & GM Chris Patrick will address the media at Caps Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 3 p.m. at MedStar Capitals Iceplex

genericthumbnail
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – Washington Capitals alternate captain T.J. Oshie completed his medical exam today, and his status is listed as injured. Oshie is expected to be placed on the long-term injury reserve list during the 2024-25 season. Oshie and Capitals Senior Vice President and General Manager Chris Patrick have released the following statements about Oshie’s health situation:

"The last season was challenging for me, my family, and my teammates as I dealt with a chronic back injury that kept me out of the lineup. I have used the offseason to explore and pursue long-term solutions for my injury. I remain committed to the process and am working and doing my best to regain total health. In the meantime, I will continue to help and support my teammates and the organization in any way I can. I greatly appreciate all of our fans' support during this time.” – T.J. Oshie

“We will support and assist T.J. as he seeks a lasting solution for his recurring injury. T.J. is a vital member of our team and continues to be an indispensable member of the organization and leadership group. Our organization fully backs him as he assesses his current health challenges.” – Chris Patrick

Since joining the Capitals ahead of the 2015-16 season, Oshie has recorded 385 points (192g, 193a) in 567 games, ranking second on the team in goals in that span, only behind Alex Ovechkin. Oshie played in his 1,000th career game on March 16 in Vancouver, becoming the 12th player in franchise history to reach the mark in a Capitals sweater.

News Feed

Capitals surprise Ovechkin with ‘screaming eagle’ jersey on birthday

Washington Capitals Celebrate 50 Years of Capitals Hockey

Capitals Black Screaming Eagle Jersey to be Worn for Six Home Dates

Capitals Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

Eyes On The Prize

Capitals and Devils Backbone Debut Special 50th Anniversary Capit-Ale Golden IPA

From Many Goals to One Goal

Family Affair

Caps 50 Fest Celebration Presented by TikTok to be Headlined by Third Eye Blind at Capital One Arena Oct. 10

Capitals Announce 2024 Rookie Camp Roster and Schedule

Monumental Sports Network Announces 2024-25 Washington Capitals Regional TV & Radio Schedule

Monumental Sports & Entertainment and TikTok Announce Partnership 

Capitals to Hold Rookie Camp Sept. 13-16, Training Camp Starts Sept. 19

CityCenterDC Commemorates Washington Capitals 50th Anniversary Celebration with Palmer Alley Takeover 

Capitals Inline Hockey League Returns for Second Season 

Capitals Announce 2024-25 Promotional Calendar 

Caps Issue PTO Invite to Vrana

Capitals Loan Leon Muggli to EV Zug of the Swiss National League