Capitals Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will begin their 2024-25 Training Camp, in partnership with MedStar Health, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with Caps Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 19, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

This marks the Capitals’ 18th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the Metro-accessible, inside-the-Beltway practice facility that features two NHL-sized rinks. All on-ice sessions will be open to the public and free of charge.

Washington’s training camp will include 41 forwards, 24 defensemen and seven goalies, and will be broken up into three squads (Group A, Group B and Group C) and their schedules will vary.

During the start of training camp, select players and head coach Spencer Carbery will be available to the media in a scrum format outside the Caps locker room following their on and off-ice sessions. For Thursday’s Media Day, all general media availabilities will be held in the second floor interview room overlooking the Capitals rink and one-on-ones with local T.V. affiliates will be held on the balcony. The Caps locker room will be open to media in the later stages of training camp. Those media members seeking specific players should check with the Capitals media relations department in advance for the best time to gain access to individuals as it will likely change daily. Carbery will be made available to the media following the final on-ice session of each day.

The Capitals complete training camp roster and schedule through the first week is listed below. Training camp will last 22days with the NHL regular season beginning on Tuesday, October 8. The Capitals will open the season against the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

