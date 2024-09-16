Capitals Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

On-ice practices at MedStar Capitals Iceplex are open to the public and free of charge

By Washington Capitals
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will begin their 2024-25 Training Camp, in partnership with MedStar Health, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with Caps Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 19, senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick announced today.

This marks the Capitals’ 18th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the Metro-accessible, inside-the-Beltway practice facility that features two NHL-sized rinks. All on-ice sessions will be open to the public and free of charge.

Washington’s training camp will include 41 forwards, 24 defensemen and seven goalies, and will be broken up into three squads (Group A, Group B and Group C) and their schedules will vary.

During the start of training camp, select players and head coach Spencer Carbery will be available to the media in a scrum format outside the Caps locker room following their on and off-ice sessions. For Thursday’s Media Day, all general media availabilities will be held in the second floor interview room overlooking the Capitals rink and one-on-ones with local T.V. affiliates will be held on the balcony. The Caps locker room will be open to media in the later stages of training camp. Those media members seeking specific players should check with the Capitals media relations department in advance for the best time to gain access to individuals as it will likely change daily. Carbery will be made available to the media following the final on-ice session of each day.

Media members interested in attending a practice should direct their request to Alex D'Agostino in the Capitals communications department at least 24 hours in advance of practice.

The Capitals complete training camp roster and schedule through the first week is listed below. Training camp will last 22days with the NHL regular season beginning on Tuesday, October 8. The Capitals will open the season against the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

Please contact Alex D'Agostino in the Capitals PR department to confirm your Media Day attendance.

*Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule information will be announced on @CapitalsPR

Thursday, Sept. 19
Capitals Media Day
Media Availability
Alex Ovechkin (C)
Not before 1:45 p.m.
John Carlson (A)
Not before 11 a.m.
Tom Wilson (A)
Not before 11 a.m.
Pierre-Luc Dubois
Not before 11 a.m.
Jakub Chychrun
Not before 11 a.m.
Dylan Strome
Not before 1:45 p.m.
Matt Roy
Not before 1:45 p.m.
Head Coach Spencer Carbery
2 p.m.
SVP & General Manager Chris Patrick
3 p.m.
2024-25 Washington Capitals
11 am – 4:30 pm

2024-25 Training Camp Schedule (first six days)

Wednesday, Sept. 18
 
 Medical/Testing – No media availability
Thursday, Sept. 19
 
 
 
9 a.m.
Group A skate test (Capitals Rink)
 
9:45 a.m.
Group A practice
 
11 a.m.
Group A media availability
 
11:45 a.m.
Group B skate test (Capitals Rink)
 
12:30 p.m.
Group B practice
 
1:45 p.m.
Group B media availability
 
2 p.m.
Head coach Spencer Carbery media availability
 
2:30 p.m.
Group C skate test (Capitals Rink)
 
3 p.m.
SVP and General Manager Chris Patrick media availability
 
3:15 p.m.
Group C practice
 
4:30 p.m.
Group C media availability
Friday, Sept. 20
 
 
 
9 a.m.
 Group A practice (Arlington Rink)
 
9:35 a.m.
Group A practice (Capitals Rink)
 
10:30 a.m.
Group A off-ice workouts (Gym)
 
11 a.m.
 Group A media availability
 
11:20 am
Head coach Spencer Carbery media availability
 
11:45 p.m.
Group B practice (Arlington Rink)
 
12:20 p.m.
Group B practice (Capitals Rink)
 
1:10 p.m.
Group B off-ice workouts (Gym)
 
1:40 p.m.
Group B media availability
 
1:45 p.m.
Group C practice (Arlington Rink)
 
2:20 p.m.
Group C practice (Capitals Rink)
 
2:55 p.m.
Group C media availability
Saturday, Sept. 21
 
 
 
9 a.m.
 Group A practice (Arlington Rink)
 
9:35 a.m.
Group A practice (Capitals Rink)
 
10:30 a.m.
Group A off-ice workouts (Gym)
 
11 a.m.
 Group A media availability
 
11:20 am
Head coach Spencer Carbery media availability
 
11:45 p.m.
Group B practice (Arlington Rink)
 
12:20 p.m.
Group B practice (Capitals Rink)
 
1:10 p.m.
Group B off-ice workouts (Gym)
 
1:40 p.m.
Group B media availability
 
1:45 p.m.
Group C practice (Arlington Rink)
 
2:20 p.m.
Group C practice (Capitals Rink)
 
2:55 p.m.
Group C media availability
Sunday, Sept. 22
 
 
 
 3 p.m.
 Washington vs. Philadelphia (Capital One Arena)
 
Postgame
Players and head coach media availability 
 
9 a.m.
Non-game group practice (Both rinks)
 
10 a.m.
Non-game group scrimmage (Capitals Rink)
 
 
 
Monday, Sept. 23
 
Day Off 

Washington Capitals 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

Forwards (41)

#
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Shoots
Born
Birthplace
2023-24 Club                        
League(s)       
19
BACKSTROM, Nicklas
6’1” 
199
Left
11/23/87
Gavle, Sweden
CAPITALS
NHL
28
CRISTALL, Andrew
5’10”
180
Left
2/4/05
Vancouver, British Columbia
Kelowna
WHL
46
CRUIKSHANK, Grant
5’11”
187
Left
7/19/98
Delafield, Wisconsin
Newfoundland/Toronto
ECHL/AHL
26
DOWD, Nic
6’1”
191
Right
5/27/90
Huntsville, Alabama
CAPITALS
NHL
72
DUBE, Pierrick
5’9”
185
Right
1/7/01
Lyon, France
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
80
DUBOIS, Pierre-Luc
6’4”
225
Left
6/24/98
Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec
Los Angeles
NHL
22
DUHAIME, Brandon
6’2”
200
Left
5/22/97
Coral Springs, Florida
Minnesota/Colorado
NHL
53
FRANK, Ethen
5’11”
188
Right
2/5/98
Papillion, Nebraska
Hershey
AHL
71
FUNK, Zac
6’0”
195
Left
7/20/03
Coldstream, British Columbia
Prince George
WHL
84
HOFER, Ryan
6’4”
189
Left
5/10/02
Headingley, Manitoba
Hershey
AHL
59
HYLAND, Brett
6’0”
192
Left
2/18/03
Edmonton, Alberta
Brandon
WHL
29
LAPIERRE, Hendrix
6’0”
188
Left
2/9/02
Gatineau, Quebec
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
55
LIMOGES, Alex
6’1”
201
Left
9/16/97
Winchester, Virginia
Hershey
AHL
88
MANGIAPANE, Andrew
5’10”
184
Left
4/4/96
Toronto, Ontario
Calgary
NHL
73
MATEIKO, Eriks
6’5”
208
Left
11/18/05
Jelgava, Latvia
Saint John
QMJHL
24
McMICHAEL, Connor
6’0”
182
Left
1/15/01
Ajax, Ontario
CAPITALS
NHL
15
MILANO, Sonny
6’0”
202
Left
5/12/96
Massapequa, New York
CAPITALS
NHL
63
MIROSHNICHENKO, Ivan
6’0”
192
Right
2/4/04
Ussuriysk, Russia
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
93
NACHBAUR, Justin
6’3”
205
Left
4/3/00
Cross Lake, Manitoba
Kansas City
ECHL
77
OSHIE, T.J.
6’0”
200
Right
12/23/86
Everett, Washington
CAPITALS
NHL
8
OVECHKIN, Alex
6’3” 
238
Right
9/17/85
Moscow, Russia
CAPITALS
NHL
18
PARASCAK, Terik
6’0”
173
Right
5/28/06
Lethbridge, Alberta
Prince George
WHL
64
PHILP, Luke
5’10”
185
Right
11/6/95
Canmore, Alberta
Rockford
AHL
21
PROTAS, Aliaksei
6’6”
237
Left
1/6/01
Vitebsk, Belarus
CAPITALS
NHL
62
PROTAS, Ilya
6’5”
195
Left
7/18/06
Vitebsk, Belarus
Des Moines
USHL
16
RADDYSH, Taylor
6’3”
198
Right
2/18/98
Caledon, Ontario
Chicago
NHL
89
ROE, Garrett
5’7”
170
Left
2/22/88
Vienna, Virginia
Hershey
AHL
58
RYBINSKI, Henrik
6’2”
187
Right
6/26/01
Vancouver, British Columbia
Hershey
AHL
96
SAULNIER, Brennan
6’0”
170
Left
12/29/93
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Belleville
AHL
23
SGARBOSSA, Mike
6’0”
185
Left
7/25/92
Campbellville, Ontario
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
81
SMALLMAN, Spencer
6’1”
198
Right
9/9/96
Summerside, Prince Edward Island
Colorado
AHL
17
STROME, Dylan
6’3”
194
Left
3/7/97
Mississauga, Ontario
CAPITALS
NHL
98
STROME, Matthew
6’4”
206
Left
1/6/99
Mississauga, Ontario
Hershey
AHL
61
SUTTER, Riley
6’4”
211
Right
10/25/99
Calgary, Alberta
Hershey
AHL
91
SUZDALEV, Alexander
6’2”
176
Left
3/5/04
Khabarovsk, Russia
Mora IK/Saskatoon
SWE-2/WHL
49
THOMAS, Patrick
6’0”
175
Left
8/21/04
Oakville, Ontario
Brantford
OHL
87
TRINEYEV, Bogdan
6’3”
202
Right
3/4/02
Voronezh, Russia
Hershey
AHL
13
VRANA, Jakub
6’0”
190
Left
2/28/96
Prague, Czechia
Springfield/St. Louis
AHL/NHL
14
WEISS, Tyler
5’11”
170
Left
3/3/00
Raleigh, North Carolina
Newfoundland
ECHL
50
WIESBLATT, Oasiz
5’9”
186
Left
4/8/04
Calgary, Alberta
Medicine Hat
WHL
43
WILSON, Tom
6’4’’
224
Right
3/29/94
Toronto, Ontario
CAPITALS
NHL

Defensemen (24)

#
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Shoots
Born
Birthplace
2023-24 Club                        
League(s)       
95
ADENIYE, Ayodele
6’5”
190
Right
3/24/99
Columbus, Ohio
Adrian College
NCAA
27
ALEXEYEV, Alex
6’4”
212
Left
11/15/99
St. Petersburg, Russia
CAPITALS
NHL
54
ALLEN, Cam
6’0”
196
Right
1/7/05
Toronto, Ontario
Guelph
OHL
25
BEAR, Ethan
5’11”
197
Right
6/26/97
Regina, Saskatchewan
CAPITALS
NHL
74
CARLSON, John
6’3”
215
Right
1/10/90
Natick, Massachusetts
CAPITALS
NHL
6
CHYCHRUN, Jakob
6’2”
205
Left
3/31/98
Boca Raton, Florida
Ottawa
NHL
86
DAY, Logan
6’1”
210
Right
9/19/94
Seminole, Florida
Hershey
AHL
42
FEHERVARY, Martin
6’2”
202
Left
10/6/99
Bratislava, Slovakia
CAPITALS
NHL
4
HÄMAN AKTELL, Hardy
6’3”
216
Left
7/4/98
Kage, Sweden
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
20
HUNT, Brad
5’9”
176
Left
8/24/88
Ridge Meadows, British Columbia
Colorado
AHL
2
IORIO, Vincent
6’4”
205
Right
11/14/02
Coquitlam, British Columbia
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
97
LEE, Jayden
5’9”
161
Right
1/10/01
N. Vancouver, British Columbia
Quinnipiac
NCAA
76
LEIVERMANN, Nick
5’11”
185
Left
9/14/98
Eden Prairie, Minnesota
South Carolina/Hershey
ECHL/AHL
94
MASSIE, Jake
6’1”
200
Left
1/21/97
Montreal, Quebec
Hershey
AHL
40
McDONALD, Jon
6’0”
181
Left
6/15/98
Livonia, Michigan
South Carolina
ECHL
52
McILRATH, Dylan
6’5”
240
Right
4/20/92
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
45
MUGGLI, Leon
6’1”
173
Left
7/9/06
Cham, Switzerland
EV Zug
NL
51
NESS, Aaron
5’10”
188
Left
5/18/90
Roseau, Minnesota
Hershey
AHL
83
OSIPOV, Dmitry
6’4”
229
Right
10/4/96
Moscow, Russia
Hershey
AHL
56
PRISKIE, Chase
5’11”
197
Right
3/19/96
Pembroke Pines, Florida
Hershey
AHL
3
ROY, Matt
6’2”
210
Right
3/1/95
Detroit, Michigan
Los Angeles
NHL
38
SANDIN, Rasmus
5’11”
189
Left
3/7/00
Uppsala, Sweden
CAPITALS
NHL
90
THORNTON, Hudson
5’11”
192
Left
11/4/03
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Prince George
WHL
57
VAN RIEMSDYK, Trevor
6’3”
190
Right
7/24/91
Middletown, New Jersey
CAPITALS
NHL

Goaltenders (7)

#
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Catches
Born
Birthplace
2023-24 Club                        
League(s)       
68
BJORKLUND, Garin
6’2”
189
Left
5/28/02
Grand Prairie, Alberta
South Carolina
ECHL
1
EISELE, Seth
6’5”
202
Left
10/30/98
Lake Elmo, Minnesota
Neb. Omaha
NCAA
78
GIBSON, Mitchell
6’2”
204
Left
6/25/99
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
South Carolina/Hershey
ECHL/AHL
79
LINDGREN, Charlie
6’2”
185
Right
12/18/93
Lakeville, Minnesota
CAPITALS
NHL
31
SHEPARD, Hunter
6’0”
219
Left
11/7/95
Cohasset, Minnesota
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
33
STEVENSON, Clay
6’4”
185
Left
3/3/99
Drayton Valley, Alberta
Hershey
AHL
48
THOMPSON, Logan
6’4”
205
Right
2/25/97
Calgary, Alberta
Vegas
NHL

