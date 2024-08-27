CityCenterDC Commemorates Washington Capitals 50th Anniversary Celebration with Palmer Alley Takeover 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Capitals and CityCenterDC announced today a Capitals takeover of CityCenterDC's popular Palmer Alley to celebrate the Capitals’ upcoming 50th anniversary season. Starting this September, Palmer Alley will be transformed into a Caps-themed atmosphere featuring pucks, hockey sticks, a Weagle fixture, and more suspended throughout the retail alleyway. The takeover marks the first time a sports team has collaborated with CityCenterDC for a sports-related installation.

The takeover was designed as an artistic interpretation of the Capitals brand in collaboration with Design Foundry, a local full-service event design, décor and fabrication company. Design Foundry’s vibrant design features key tools of the game through iconic Capitals pucks and sticks seamlessly intertwined with the stars from the Caps' logo, symbolizing both the spirit and speed of the game. Playful ribbons in the team’s red and blue colors evoke the dynamic energy of the ice, while bold silhouettes of the stick and stars, rendered in striking lines, amplify the design’s visual impact. The puck, crafted as a powerful cylinder, adds to the overall sense of motion and excitement. The design, with its dynamic shadows and energetic elements, pays tribute to the team's storied history and the exhilarating play that has defined the Capitals for five decades.

The pucks feature the Capital's 50th-anniversary wordmark, a tribute toward the organization marking half a century since the team's debut in the National Hockey League during the 1974-75 season. The exhibit's stars symbolize the three stars on the Capitals jersey representing Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. - the three main geographic areas in the Capitals' market - and align with hockey tradition, as each game's top players are named its three stars of the game. A giant fixture of the Capitals’ iconic Weagle logo is also part of the takeover, with the Weagle suspended over Palmer Alley.

“With the arrival of each new season, both Washingtonians and tourists eagerly await the latest installation in Palmer Alley,” said Timothy R. Lowery, General Manager of CityCenterDC. “This fall, we're thrilled to partner with the Capitals to commemorate their 50th anniversary, transforming this celebration into a citywide experience that can be enjoyed across several iconic locations. This collaboration is particularly special as it's our first time featuring a Palmer Alley installation in honor of such an iconic team in Washington, D.C.”

This installation will be enhanced by an exciting new extended reality (XR) activation for Palmer Alley, created by ARTECHOUSE.

“ARTECHOUSE is thrilled to team up with the Washington Capitals and CityCenterDC on an exciting new ALL CAPS XR activation for Palmer Alley, celebrating the rich 50-year history of the Capitals.” said Sandro Kereselidze, Founder & CCO of ARTECHOUSE. “Our studio team is thrilled to unveil our first ever sports-related partnership and looks forward to seeing Caps fans interact with it.”

With its proximity to Capital One Arena, Palmer Alley offers fans a unique setting to celebrate their fandom and 50 years of Capitals hockey. More than just a display, the installation is an invitation for fans to be part of the celebration. Fans are encouraged to commemorate the installation through their own social content and tag the Capitals and CityCenterDC social accounts in their posts, fostering a sense of community and shared excitement.

"The Washington Capitals are proud to announce our partnership with CityCenterDC, bringing fans an immersive experience as part of our 50th Anniversary Celebration," said Capitals Senior Vice President of Marketing Amanda Tischler. "Palmer Alley provides a spectacular backdrop for our fans to revel in their love for the Capitals in a specially curated and visually stunning environment. We eagerly anticipate this experience's debut in September and can't wait for our fans to be a part of it."

The installation was a collaborative effort, designed by the Design Foundry team alongside the Capitals, and meticulously handcrafted ribbon by ribbon in Design Foundry’s Landover shop.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be part of the Capitals’ 50th Anniversary celebration right here in DC,” said Cory Frank, Director of Sales at Design Foundry. “Bringing fresh, energetic designs to Palmer Alley is something we love to do, and partnering with the Caps to spread the season’s excitement across the city is a dream come true.”

The launch of the takeover is timed in conjunction with the Capitals 2024-25 season. The Capitals regular season begins at home on Saturday, Oct. 12, vs. the New Jersey Devils. Before the home opener, fans are encouraged to visit Palmer Alley as part of their game-day routine ahead of the Capitals’ preseason schedule, which begins in September. The Capitals also have several home games in November ahead of the installation's completion date on Nov. 11.

About CityCenterDC:

CITYCENTERDC (www.citycenterdc.com) is a unique, pedestrian-friendly, 10-acre mixed-use development, located in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C. Developed by Hines and Qatari Diar, the project is home to more than 221,000 square feet of retail space, 520,000 square feet of prime office space, 458 rental apartment units and 216 condominium units, a 360 room hotel, a 1,550-space parking garage, a public park, a central plaza and pedestrian-oriented streets and alleyways.

About ARTECHOUSE & ARTECHOUSE Studio:

ARTECHOUSE is an industry pioneer and leader in digital and experiential art, working daily to expand the possibilities of art through cutting-edge technology-driven exhibitions. ARTECHOUSE Studio, is its in-house creative team - is an interdisciplinary collective of designers, architects, producers, and storytellers who create ARTECHOUSE's experiences, but also work to bring partnerships online and off to life - from XR activations to multi-sensory NYFW experiences and immersive storytelling.

artechouse.com \\ @artechouse \\ #artechouse