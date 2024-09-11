Monumental Sports Network Announces 2024-25 Washington Capitals Regional TV & Radio Schedule

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) announced today that 75 Washington Capitals games will air on the independent media platform during the 2024-25 NHL season. The network’s Capitals coverage will include comprehensive gameday programs, Capitals-themed original programming, and robust multiplatform content covering top storylines, such as the team’s 50th anniversary celebration and Alex Ovechkin’s chase of the NHL goal-scoring record.

The first game available on Monumental Sports Network will be the team’s preseason contest on Sunday, September 22 against the Philadelphia Flyers at 3 PM, which will be free for fans to stream on monumentalsportsnetwork.com and on the Monumental Sports Network app (as will the Oct. 5 game against the Boston Bruins). In addition to all six of the team’s preseason games, Monumental Sports Network’s Capitals coverage will include 69 regular season games, beginning on Saturday, October 12 as the Capitals open their season against the New Jersey Devils at 7 PM.

During the days leading up to the season opener, Monumental Sports Network will have live coverage of the Caps 50th Kickoff Celebration (October 10) and the Alumni Game (October 11), as well as special pregame coverage featuring player interviews and analysis from 4 to 7 PM ahead of the game vs. New Jersey. The first hour (4-5 PM) of red-carpet coverage on opening night will be a digital exclusive. The vast majority of Monumental’s Capitals games will air on MNMT, 11 airing on newly rebranded overflow station M2.

“Fresh off a playoff berth and following an offseason of marquee acquisitions, we are looking forward to a thrilling season of Capitals hockey on Monumental Sports Network,” said Friday Abernethy, General Manager, Monumental Sports Network. “Our award-winning Capitals on-air talent and dynamic programming lineup will provide incredible access to the team during this hotly anticipated season, as the franchise celebrates its 50th anniversary and Alex Ovechkin continues his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s goal-scoring record.”

The Capitals broadcast booth during the 2024-25 season will feature Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati and game analyst Craig Laughlin. The fan-favorite duo, who are entering their 28th consecutive season together, will be joined by rinkside reporter Al Koken, who will continue to provide exclusive in-game interviews and updates for all Capitals games on MNMT.

Monumental Sports Network will surround Capitals games with live gameday programs Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live. Both programs will be broadcast live from MNMT’s state-of-the-art studios and will provide news, analysis, and commentary for a half hour before and one hour after games. The shows will feature award-winning host Alexa Landestoy and analyst Alan May, with Beninati, Laughlin, and Koken contributing to coverage. Bruce Boudreau, Brent Johnson, Devante Smith-Pelly, and Tarik El-Bashir will make regular appearances on the pregame and postgame programs throughout the season.

Monumental Sports Network will offer a variety of Capitals-related programming during the upcoming season. Fans can expect a plethora of in-depth coverage and docuseries content of the team’s 50th anniversary season, and robust Capitals content via MNMT’s original programming, including Hometown with Rachel Nichols, Caps Red Line, and Caps Rink Report. Live game coverage will include the return of MNMT’s alternate broadcasts with fun and relaxed insights, along with the ability to watch the game from multiple camera angles simultaneously on the MNMT app.

Live Capitals games on Monumental Sports Network will be available to local fans both on linear tv and via streaming platforms within the network’s coverage area, stretching from Richmond to Delaware. Capitals fans can watch the games through their TV provider, on monumentalsportsnetwork.com, or by downloading the Monumental streaming app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV and using an eligible TV Everywhere log-in.

For fans without a TV provider, Monumental Sports Network offers direct-to-consumer (DTC) subscription memberships for viewers seeking to access Monumental Sports Network’s live and on-demand programming. Fans can purchase monthly or annual memberships at monumentalsportsnetwork.com or by downloading the Monumental Sports Network app.

In addition to the network’s Capitals coverage, Monumental Sports Network is the exclusive local television media rights holder for the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics. It also proudly boasts a comprehensive schedule of original programming and live men’s and women’s college basketball, college football, college volleyball, high school basketball, and esports, as well as Washington Spirit (NWSL), Old Glory DC (Major League Rugby), Washington Freedom (Major League Cricket), Hershey Bears (AHL), and Annapolis Blues (NPSL) games.

The Capitals Radio Network will provide live audio of every game this season. 106.7 The Fan, one of the region’s strongest radio signals, will again serve as the flagship station, with WFED 1500 AM and Caps Radio 24/7, the team’s 24-hour streaming audio channel, continuing as AM and online homes of the Capitals Radio Network, respectively. The Capitals Radio Network includes 14 different stations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, from Pennsylvania to North Carolina. Play-by-play announcer John Walton will return for his 14th season calling the action, while former Capital Ken Sabourin enters his 22nd season as analyst.

Capitals Radio Network coverage will include 15 minutes of pregame and 30 minutes of postgame coverage, highlighted by player interviews and live audio of head coach Spencer Carbery’s postgame press conference. The pregame and postgame shows will be hosted by Katie Florio.

Caps Radio 24/7 also streams live audio of select Hershey Bears and South Carolina Stingrays games, as well as Caps Talk. Caps Radio 24/7 includes round-the-clock news updates, player interviews and music selected by players, coaches, fans and staff. Caps Radio 24/7 can be accessed, free of charge, via the Caps Mobile App radio button, the TuneIn radio app and online at CapsRadio24/7.com.

About Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network is wholly owned and operated by Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE). The network holds exclusive local television media rights for the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics games. Monumental Sports Network is also the TV and digital home to the NBA G League’s Capital City Go-Go and the NBA 2K League’s Wizards District Gaming as well as exclusive behind-the-scenes content and original sports and entertainment programming. The network also boasts the most comprehensive regional high-school and regional collegiate Division II-and-under sports programming in the greater Washington D.C. metro area. For more, visit: www.monumentalsportsnetwork.com.