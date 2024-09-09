Monumental Sports & Entertainment and TikTok Announce Partnership 

"Monumental Sports & Entertainment is home to some of the country’s most iconic and beloved sports franchises on TikTok. From behind-the-scenes content and mic’d-up moments, to exclusive access to players, the teams connect with their passionate fans by leaning into the platform in new and creative ways," said Kate Jhaveri, Global Head of Marketing at TikTok. "We couldn’t be more excited to partner with MSE as they celebrate 50 years of the Washington Capitals, and we're thrilled to be a part of their journey in bringing the joy of sports to a new generation of fans on TikTok."

TikTok will also serve as the presenting partner of Washington Capitals road games on Monumental Sports Network as well as the Capitals Road to Success radio feature on the Capitals Radio Network during regular season road games. Monumental Sports Network is the MSE owned and operated network holding the exclusive local television media rights for the Capitals, reaching 3M+ homes in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia market.

TikTok will be the Capitals first-ever road jersey partner. In 2021, the Capitals were the first NHL team to announce a jersey partner with the announcement of Caesars Sportsbook as the team’s jersey partner for the Capitals home and third jerseys worn at Capital One Arena.