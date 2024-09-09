Monumental Sports & Entertainment and TikTok Announce Partnership 

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and TikTok announced today a multi-year partnership that will see TikTok as an official partner of the NHL’s Washington Capitals. In addition, the partnership includes the Capitals road jersey, the entitlement of the Capitals 50th Anniversary Celebration, in-arena branding and unique programming elements specific to the Capitals, NBA’s Washington Wizards, WNBA’s Washington Mystics, NBA G-League’s Capital City Go-Go and NBA2K’s Wizards District Gaming.
The partnership will launch immediately and extend season-long across MSE’s NHL, NBA, WNBA, G-League and NBA2K properties and media entities, inclusive of Monumental Sports Network, through the conclusion of the 2026-27 season. A highlight of the partnership includes the Capitals white road game jersey featuring the TikTok logo for all road games beginning with the Capitals Sept. 24 game versus the Boston Bruins in Boston. In addition, TikTok also becomes the title sponsor of the Capitals 50th Anniversary Celebration, featuring tentpole events and initiatives celebrating 50 years of Capitals hockey as part of the team’s 50th Anniversary Celebration presented by TikTok.