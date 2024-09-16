Capitals and Devils Backbone Debut Special 50th Anniversary Capit-Ale Golden IPA

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals and Devils Backbone Brewing Company announced today a special 50th Anniversary themed Capit-Ale Golden IPA. Capit-Ale is a classic, easy-drinking golden IPA that is 6% ABV and brewed in celebration of the Capitals’ 50th “Golden” Anniversary.

Capit-Ale will be available on draft and in 4-packs of 16 oz cans in Capital One Arena beginning with the Capitals Sept. 22 preseason game. It is also now available at local bars, restaurants and retailers within a 150-mile radius of Capital One Arena. This year’s Capit-Ale marks the third version of the beverage the Capitals and Devils Backbone have collaborated on and features a refreshed can design as well as a new recipe.

“The new Capit-Ale Golden IPA is the perfect crushable beer to celebrate the Caps’ 50th Anniversary season,” said Devils Backbone Production Brewmaster Josh Knowlton. “We brewed this beer with Azacca and Belma hops, resulting in a super fresh, crisp IPA that goes great at puck drop.”

The new Capit-Ale packaging pays homage to the Capitals’ Golden Anniversary by including the Washington Capitals’ iconic red, white and blue primary colors and logos, plus the incorporation of a retro player silhouette and the Capitals’ 50th Anniversary logos. The red, white, blue and gold motif is the perfect blend of classic and current, while the golden liquid inside is also a nod to the team’s anniversary milestone.

In addition, fans are encouraged to stay tuned to the Capitals social media channels throughout the season to learn more about Capitals and Devils Backbone programming in the Devils Backbone Lounge at Capital One Arena.

In addition to Capit-Ale, All Caps Smash (10% ABV), will also be available for purchase on game days in 12 oz cans within Capital One Arena. All Caps Smash also has a new design celebrating the Capitals’ 50th Anniversary, as well as a new recipe made with real vodka, orange, cranberry and peach juice flavors. ALL CAPS SMASH is best served on ice or by the ice.

The Capitals and Devils Backbone first collaborated in 2019, when the Capitals and Devils Backbone launched Capit-Ale India Pale Ale, an easy drinking, hoppy brew.

Fans can find Capit-Ale near them using the Devils Backbone Beer Finder.