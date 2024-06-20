Capitals Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have released their 2024-25 preseason schedule, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The schedule will feature six games against four opponents and will include three games at Capital One Arena.

The Capitals will open their preseason schedule against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 22 at Capital One Arena. Washington will then play back-to-back preseason games on Sept. 24 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden and Sept. 25 against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. The Capitals then kick off a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 27 at Capital One Arena, followed by a meeting at Nationwide Arena on Sept. 30. Washington will return to Capital One Arena to host Boston on Oct. 5 to conclude their preseason.

The Capitals were 3-2-1 in the preseason in 2023-24 and their all-time preseason record is 179-134-33-19.

The full preseason broadcast schedule and the complete 2024-25 NHL regular season schedule will be released at a later date.

The complete preseason schedule is listed below: