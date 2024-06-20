Capitals Announce 2024-25 Preseason Schedule

The schedule will feature six games against four opponents

caps-2425-preseason2caps-2425-preseason-top--story
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have released their 2024-25 preseason schedule, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. The schedule will feature six games against four opponents and will include three games at Capital One Arena.

The Capitals will open their preseason schedule against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sept. 22 at Capital One Arena. Washington will then play back-to-back preseason games on Sept. 24 against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden and Sept. 25 against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. The Capitals then kick off a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sept. 27 at Capital One Arena, followed by a meeting at Nationwide Arena on Sept. 30. Washington will return to Capital One Arena to host Boston on Oct. 5 to conclude their preseason.

The Capitals were 3-2-1 in the preseason in 2023-24 and their all-time preseason record is 179-134-33-19.

The full preseason broadcast schedule and the complete 2024-25 NHL regular season schedule will be released at a later date.

The complete preseason schedule is listed below:

Date
Opponent
Location
Time

Sunday, September 22

vs. Philadelphia
Capital One Arena
3 p.m.

Tuesday, September 24

at Boston
TD Garden
7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 25

at New Jersey
Prudential Center
7 p.m.

Friday, September 27

vs. Columbus
Capital One Arena
7 p.m.

Monday, September 30

at Columbus
Nationwide Arena
7 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

vs. Boston
Capital One Arena
5 p.m.

News Feed

Caps Swap Kuemper for Dubois

Capitals Acquire Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Los Angeles Kings 

Bears Level Calder Cup Finals with 5-2 Win Over Firebirds

Roe's OT Goal Puts Bears in Calder Cup Finals

Slim Expansion Pickings Curbed Early Growth of Caps

Caps Named Anderson Coach Half a Century Ago

Capitals Announce Offseason Events Schedule Featuring ALL CAPS in the DMV

Caps Began to Take Shape 50 Years Ago

Charlie Lindgren to Represent United States at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Park Authority, Caps Open New Inline Skate Rink at Lake Fairfax Park

Capitals Re-assign Alexander Suzdalev to Hershey

Martin Fehervary and Ryan Leonard to Represent their Respective National Teams at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Monumental Sports Network to Broadcast 2024 Hershey Bears Playoff Games 

Season on the (B)rink

2023-24 Washington Capitals Final Media Availability Session

Capitals Loan Lapierre, Miroshnichenko, Iorio, Johansen, McIlrath, Haman Aktell and Gibson to Hershey

Caps' Season Ends in 4-2 Loss to Rangers

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate