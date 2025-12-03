WPG@MTL: What you need to know

WHAT’S HAPPENING AT THE BELL CENTRE

Andrei Markov Homecoming

Nearly nine years since last hitting the ice at the Bell Centre, Andrei Markov is back in Montreal. On Wednesday, the Canadiens will celebrate the fan-favorite defenseman’s legendary career with a special pregame ceremony and other surprises.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7:30 p.m. so as not to miss the celebration. Throughout the game, messages from Markov’s former teammates and friends will also be shown on the scoreboard.

At the team store, Markov jerseys and souvenir pucks will be available for sale. Fans online can also test their No. 79 knowledge with an Andrei Markov quiz for a chance to win a signed Canadiens puck.

TEAM COMPARISONS

The Habs will be looking to get back in the win column following a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday at the Bell Centre. With only three victories in their last 10 outings, Montreal will need to stick to their game plan for a full 60 and tighten up defensively if it wants success in one of the busiest months of the season. Martin St-Louis' contingent has a 13-9-3 record, which places the Canadiens fifth in the Atlantic Division and 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Jets are heading into town hoping to end a disappointing road trip on a high note. Having dropped three of their last four, and six of their last 10, Scott Arniel’s men are trying to find the version of themselves that finished atop the NHL last season. They are currently without decorated goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who will miss four to six weeks of action after undergoing knee surgery in late November. With a 13-12-0 record, Winnipeg ranks sixth in the Central Division and 12th in the Western Conference.

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 3 vs. WPG:

Feb. 4 @ WPG:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

Cole Caufield extended his point streak to eight games with a pair of assists on the Canadiens’ goals against the Sens. The 24-year-old winger has amassed 10 of his 28 points (14G, 14A) this season during that span of time.

For Winnipeg, Mark Scheifele has points in four consecutive games (2G, 2A). In 25 games, the 32-year-old veteran forward has 32 points (13G, 19A). At this rate, he’s on pace for establishing a career best in points.

BY THE NUMBERS: SENS-HABS

Here’s how the Senators and Canadiens match up by the numbers: