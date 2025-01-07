VAN@MTL: Game recap

Samuel Montembeault got the call for the Canadiens and made 16 saves. For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter summary here.

No other changes were made to the lineup, meaning Michael Pezzetta and Jayden Struble played for a third game in a row. Patrik Laine (flu-like symptoms) and David Savard (upper-body injury) were unavailable.

Montreal goals

P1 01:07 0-[1] Caufield (Slafkovsky, Suzuki)