VAN@MTL: Game recap

MONTREAL – Captain Nick Suzuki scores the game-winner in overtime and leads the Canadiens past the Vancouver Canucks in a come-from-behind win at the Bell Centre on Monday.
Quick hits:
- Lane Hutson and Nick Suzuki registered three points (1G, 2A).
- According to NHL PR, Hutson became the fastest defenseman in Canadiens history to reach 30 points, besting the mark set by Chris Chelios in 45 games.
- Cole Caufield scored his 22nd goal of the season and extended his goal streak to four games.
