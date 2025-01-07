VAN@MTL: Game recap

Canadiens mount comeback, defeat Canucks in OT for fifth win in six games

20250106_VANMTL_WinRecap
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Captain Nick Suzuki scores the game-winner in overtime and leads the Canadiens past the Vancouver Canucks in a come-from-behind win at the Bell Centre on Monday.

Quick hits:

  • Lane Hutson and Nick Suzuki registered three points (1G, 2A).
  • According to NHL PR, Hutson became the fastest defenseman in Canadiens history to reach 30 points, besting the mark set by Chris Chelios in 45 games.
  • Cole Caufield scored his 22nd goal of the season and extended his goal streak to four games.

Roster 

Samuel Montembeault got the call for the Canadiens and made 16 saves. For more stats, check out the NHL Gamecenter summary here.

No other changes were made to the lineup, meaning Michael Pezzetta and Jayden Struble played for a third game in a row. Patrik Laine (flu-like symptoms) and David Savard (upper-body injury) were unavailable.

Montreal goals 

P1 01:07 0-[1] Caufield (Slafkovsky, Suzuki)

VAN@MTL: Caufield scores goal against Kevin Lankinen

P2 10:35 3-[2] Guhle (Carrier, Armia)

VAN@MTL: Guhle scores goal against Kevin Lankinen

P3 02:01 3-[3] Dach (Hutson, Suzuki) - PPG

VAN@MTL: Dach scores PPG against Kevin Lankinen

P3 06:54 3-[4] Hutson (Unassisted)

VAN@MTL: Hutson scores goal against Kevin Lankinen

OT 00:48 4-[5] Suzuki (Hutson, Caufield) - PPG

VAN@MTL: Suzuki scores PPG against Kevin Lankinen

Vancouver goals 

P1 10:47 [1]-1 Miller (Hoglander, Hughes) 

P2 03:21 [2]-1 Miller (Lekkerimaki, Myers)

 P2 03:41 [3]-1 Lekkerimaki (Boeser, Miller)

P3 08:51 [4]-4 DeBrusk (Miller, Hughes) - PPG  

What’s next 

The Canadiens have two more games this week consisting of a back-to-back set with the Capitals in Washington on Friday and the Dallas Stars at the Bell Centre the next day. For tickets to Saturday’s game, click here.

Related Content

News Feed

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Al MacNeil

VAN@MTL: What you need to know

MTL@COL: Game recap

MTL@COL: What you need to know

MTL@CHI: Game recap

MTL@CHI: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Jan. 2

Lane Hutson named Rookie of the Month for December

MTL@VGK: Game recap

MTL@VGK: What you need to know

MTL@TBL: Game recap

Cayden Primeau loaned to Laval Rocket

MTL@TBL: What you need to know

MTL@FLA: Game recap

Canadiens place Cayden Primeau on waivers

MTL@FLA: What you need to know

Lines and defense pairings at practice – Dec. 27

Jakub Dobes recalled from Laval Rocket