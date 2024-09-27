Updates from training camp – Sept. 27

Training camp continued on Friday with three group sessions and some special teams work

20240927-TrainingCamp-Slafkovsky
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens got back to work at the CN Sports Complex for training camp following Thursday night’s game in Toronto.

Groups 1 and 2 hit the ice in the early afternoon, split between the two rinks at the Complex.

Group 1’s session was led by Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis and his staff:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
17 Anderson
52 Barron
35 Montembeault
40 Armia
48 Hutson
30 Primeau
13 Caufield
8 Matheson
77 Dach
58 Savard
28 Dvorak
47 Struble
71 Evans
72 Xhekaj
11 Gallagher
92 Laine
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta
89 Roy
20 Slafkovsky
14 Suzuki

On the other rink, Group 2 ran through drills with Laval Rocket head coach Pascal Vincent and his assistants, along with director of hockey development Adam Nicholas:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
27 Barré-Boulet
42 Engstrom
75 Dobes
62 Beck
24 Mailloux
95 Hughes
82 Condotta
64 Reinbacher
45 Dauphin
65 Sévigny
76 Davidson
84 Trudeau
57 Farrell
36 Wotherspoon
74 Gignac
51 Heineman
91 Kapanen
86 Kidney
46 Mesar
43 Simoneau
88 Tuch
60 Xhekaj

After the two main sessions, the Habs worked on special teams back on the main rink.

Group 3 practiced earlier in the day, with drills being led by Canadiens staff including Alex Burrows and Paul Byron.

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
61 Arseneau
59 Hayes
70 Cavallin
53 Beaucage
85 Jacobs
98 Jones
81 Mianscum
56 Jandric
94 Nijhoff
97 Motew
 
38 Novak
54 Paquette
83 Savoie

QUOTES OF THE DAY

Patrik Laine on getting to work on the power play earlier in training camp:

Just like everything else, you need reps. In games, it’s hard to work on it, so you need to work on it in practice. Today felt like it was a good time to get some reps in, try to build some chemistry, and score a couple of goals. The earlier the better.

Jake Evans on newcomers pushing for spots:

Every camp, usually when you’re the bottom six-ers, there are guys trying to take your job. For me, it’s proving myself again – and not just trying to save my job, but to take others’ too. I know I can help out this team a lot and prove [my] value to it. I just keep building my game and not worrying too much about the rest.

The Canadiens’ preseason schedule continues with a rematch with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. ET. For tickets, click here.

