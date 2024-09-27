Updates from training camp – Sept. 27

QUOTES OF THE DAY

Patrik Laine on getting to work on the power play earlier in training camp:

Just like everything else, you need reps. In games, it’s hard to work on it, so you need to work on it in practice. Today felt like it was a good time to get some reps in, try to build some chemistry, and score a couple of goals. The earlier the better.

Jake Evans on newcomers pushing for spots:

Every camp, usually when you’re the bottom six-ers, there are guys trying to take your job. For me, it’s proving myself again – and not just trying to save my job, but to take others’ too. I know I can help out this team a lot and prove [my] value to it. I just keep building my game and not worrying too much about the rest.