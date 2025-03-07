Updates from practice – Mar. 7

CALGARY – The best news for the Canadiens on Friday didn’t come from Calgary—it came from back home in Brossard.

That’s where defenseman Kaiden Guhle skated for the first time since sustaining a lacerated quadricep muscle in late January.

That’s also where the team’s general manager Kent Hughes addressed the media following the National Hockey League’s trade deadline. Hughes did not make any moves on Friday, keeping the band together for what should be an exciting home stretch for the Canadiens as they make a push for the playoffs.

Montreal’s GM did, however, complete paper transactions involving Owen Beck and Jakub Dobes, making them eligible for a loan to the Laval Rocket.

Over in Calgary, 18 players, including Dobes who will start between the pipes on Saturday, took part in the Habs practice at Scotiabank Saddledome: