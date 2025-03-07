Updates from practice – Mar. 7

The latest Habs news from Brossard and Calgary

By Montreal Canadiens
CALGARY – The best news for the Canadiens on Friday didn’t come from Calgary—it came from back home in Brossard.

That’s where defenseman Kaiden Guhle skated for the first time since sustaining a lacerated quadricep muscle in late January.

That’s also where the team’s general manager Kent Hughes addressed the media following the National Hockey League’s trade deadline. Hughes did not make any moves on Friday, keeping the band together for what should be an exciting home stretch for the Canadiens as they make a push for the playoffs.

Montreal’s GM did, however, complete paper transactions involving Owen Beck and Jakub Dobes, making them eligible for a loan to the Laval Rocket.

Over in Calgary, 18 players, including Dobes who will start between the pipes on Saturday, took part in the Habs practice at Scotiabank Saddledome:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

40 Armia

45 Carrier

35 Montembeault

62 Beck

48 Hutson

75 Dobes

13 Caufield

47 Struble

 

28 Dvorak

58 Savard

 

71 Evans

72 Xhekaj

 

11 Gallagher

51 Heineman

 

 

15 Newhook

 

 

55 Pezzetta

 

 

20 Slafkovsky

14 Suzuki

 

 

Forward Josh Anderson and defenseman Mike Matheson did not participate in today's session (therapy day). Forward Patrik Laine was also sidelined with the flu.

The Canadiens and Flames are scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday.

