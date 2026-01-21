Updates from practice – Jan. 21

The Habs are operating as a five-man unit when it comes to offensive contributions

FORGE EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The Canadiens didn’t take much time off to celebrate their dramatic win over the Minnesota Wild, hitting the ice for practice at the CN Sports Complex on Wednesday morning.

With 50% of Montreal’s goals against Minnesota coming from the backend – both of them go-ahead goals, no less – the Habs are getting offensive contributions from all five men on the ice and it’s clear it’s having an impact on the team.

“I think it's great; it helps us a lot,” praised Juraj Slafkovsky, who recorded two shots in 17:08 of ice time against the Wild. “We have a bunch of great [defensemen] who can move the puck well, move their feet. I wouldn't say many teams have people like that.”

One of the blue-liners who lit the red lamp last night with a beautiful deflection was Alexandre Carrier – on his Bobblehead Night, no less – and he offered his forwards plenty of recognition for their help in making those contributions happen.

“Yes, it’s pretty exceptional. We try to help our forwards, but you have to give them credit too. I think they’re going to the net more lately. That helps us, the defensemen,” expressed Carrier, who led the Habs with five shots on Tuesday night. “We’re getting more volume too. We’re definitely proud of it; we want to continue producing and contributing to our wins.”

Here’s the list of players who took part in Wednesday’s skate:

The Canadiens play next on Thursday night against the Buffalo Sabres, which is also the annual Mascot Party at the Bell Centre. For tickets to the game, click here.

