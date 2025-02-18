Updates from practice – Feb. 18

BROSSARD – The 4 Nations Face-Off may still have a game left to play, but the Canadiens held their first practice since the break at the CN Sports Complex on Tuesday.

There were a few expected absences at the skate, with forwards Joel Armia and Patrik Laine still in Boston following their final game of the 4 Nations tournament. Goalie Samuel Montembeault, whose Team Canada is playing in the final on Thursday, is also still in Boston.

Forward Emil Heineman skated on his own before practice, while Josh Anderson had a therapy day and did not practice with the team.

The Habs also announced that forward Michael Pezzetta was out with a lower-body injury and was being evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Here’s the list of players who hit the ice: