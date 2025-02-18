Updates from practice – Feb. 18

The Habs got back to work at the CN Sports Complex for the first time since the 4 Nations Face-Off break

20250218-practice-caufield-en
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

BROSSARD – The 4 Nations Face-Off may still have a game left to play, but the Canadiens held their first practice since the break at the CN Sports Complex on Tuesday.

There were a few expected absences at the skate, with forwards Joel Armia and Patrik Laine still in Boston following their final game of the 4 Nations tournament. Goalie Samuel Montembeault, whose Team Canada is playing in the final on Thursday, is also still in Boston.

Forward Emil Heineman skated on his own before practice, while Josh Anderson had a therapy day and did not practice with the team.

The Habs also announced that forward Michael Pezzetta was out with a lower-body injury and was being evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

Here’s the list of players who hit the ice:

Forwards

Defensemen

Goalies

13 Caufield

45 Carrier

75 Dobes

77 Dach

48 Hutson

28 Dvorak

8 Matheson

71 Evans

58 Savard

 

11 Gallagher

47 Struble

 

15 Newhook

72 Xhekaj

 

20 Slafkovsky

14 Suzuki

 

The Canadiens resume their schedule with a contest in Ottawa against the Senators on Saturday night before beginning a two-game homestand next week. For tickets to upcoming games at the Bell Centre, click here.

