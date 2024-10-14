Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 14

No changes to Canadiens lineup

PracticeEN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – The Canadiens started the week with an optional skate at the Bell Centre in preparation for Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here’s a list of the 17 players who took part in the morning session:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Armia
52 Barron
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
21 Guhle
30 Primeau
28 Dvorak
48 Hutson
71 Evans
8 Matheson
51 Heineman
47 Struble
91 Kapanen
72 Xhekaj
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta
20 Slafkovský

During his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that the same lineup that faced the Ottawa Senators will take on the Penguins. Samuel Montembeault will therefore get the start in net after making 24 saves in a 4-1 win on Saturday.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. For tickets, click here. If you can’t make it, check out the game on RDS or Prime for the first Prime Monday Night Hockey of the season, or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.

Related Content

News Feed

Alex Barré-Boulet loaned to the Laval Rocket 

PIT@MTL: What you need to know

METAL! addresses “retirement” announcement, future plans

Prime Monday Night Hockey debuts in Montreal

Updates at practice – Oct. 13

OTT@MTL: Game recap

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate – Oct. 12

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

Laine: ‘The more you open up, the more people want to open up to you’

MTL@BOS: Game recap

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Donald Marshall

Gustav Lindström loaned to Laval Rocket

MTL@BOS: What you need to know

TOR@MTL: Game recap

METAL! retires ahead of 2024-25 season

One-year contract for Gustav Lindström

Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Oct. 9

TOR@MTL: What you need to know