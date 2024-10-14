Updates from optional morning skate – Oct. 14

MONTREAL – The Canadiens started the week with an optional skate at the Bell Centre in preparation for Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Here’s a list of the 17 players who took part in the morning session:
No changes to Canadiens lineup
MONTREAL – The Canadiens started the week with an optional skate at the Bell Centre in preparation for Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Here’s a list of the 17 players who took part in the morning session:
Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
40 Armia
52 Barron
35 Montembeault
13 Caufield
21 Guhle
30 Primeau
28 Dvorak
48 Hutson
71 Evans
8 Matheson
51 Heineman
47 Struble
91 Kapanen
72 Xhekaj
15 Newhook
55 Pezzetta
20 Slafkovský
During his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that the same lineup that faced the Ottawa Senators will take on the Penguins. Samuel Montembeault will therefore get the start in net after making 24 saves in a 4-1 win on Saturday.
Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. For tickets, click here. If you can’t make it, check out the game on RDS or Prime for the first Prime Monday Night Hockey of the season, or tune in on the radio on TSN 690 or 98.5 fm.