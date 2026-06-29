Canadiens will hold their development camp from June 30 to July 2

On-ice sessions will start on Wednesday, July 1 at 9:15 a.m. for goaltenders and at 10:15 a.m. for skaters

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By Montreal Canadiens PR
@CanadiensMTL News Release

BROSSARD – The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that the team will hold its development camp from June 30 to July 2 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

This year, a total of 37 players will participate in the camp, including 19 forwards, 12 defensemen and six goaltenders.

The eight players selected by the Canadiens at the 2026 NHL Draft held on June 26-27 in Buffalo will be among the participants.

The list of players invited to the camp includes 25 prospects drafted by the Canadiens, two players acquired via free agency and 10 players invited on a try-out basis. Click here to see the list of players.

This year, players will be grouped by positions. The first on-ice practice session will be on Wednesday, July 1 at 9:15 a.m. for goaltenders and at 10:15 a.m. for skaters, on both ice surfaces of the CN Sports Complex. In addition to the on-ice sessions, players will take part in different seminars and team activities.

All practices and scrimmages are open to the public.

Guest Coaches – 2026 Development Camp

Kori Cheverie
Head coach
Montreal Victoire (PWHL)
Mike Condon
Performance consultant
Condon Performance Consulting
Olivia Cook
Women’s hockey head coach
Potsdam University (Division III)
Bruno Pierre Guillemette
Goalie coach
Montreal Victoire (PWHL)
Yanick Jean
Head coach
Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)
Olivier Latendresse
Head coach
Collège Charles-Lemoyne Riverains (M18 AAA)
Noémie Marin
Assistant coach
Montreal Victoire (PWHL)
Caroline Ouellette
Assistant coach
Montreal Victoire (PWHL)
Alex-André Perron
Assistant coach
Montreal Victoire (PWHL)

On-ice sessions and media availabilities schedule

Players participating in the on-ice sessions will be available to media

Tuesday, June 30

Tests & off-ice workouts
-
-
-
No media availability
-
-
-

Wednesday, July 1

On-ice training
9:15 a.m.
Rink #2
Goaltenders
On-ice training
10:15 a.m.
Rink #1
Defensemen
On-ice training
11:00 a.m.
Rink #1
Forwards
Media availabilities
1:00 p.m.
-

Thursday, July 2

On-ice training
10:00 a.m.
Rink #2
Goaltenders
On-ice training
11:00 a.m.
Rink #2
Scrimmage Team A vs. Team B
Media availabilities
1:00 p.m.
-

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