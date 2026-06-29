Canadiens will hold their development camp from June 30 to July 2

BROSSARD – The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that the team will hold its development camp from June 30 to July 2 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard.

This year, a total of 37 players will participate in the camp, including 19 forwards, 12 defensemen and six goaltenders.

The eight players selected by the Canadiens at the 2026 NHL Draft held on June 26-27 in Buffalo will be among the participants.

The list of players invited to the camp includes 25 prospects drafted by the Canadiens, two players acquired via free agency and 10 players invited on a try-out basis. Click here to see the list of players.

This year, players will be grouped by positions. The first on-ice practice session will be on Wednesday, July 1 at 9:15 a.m. for goaltenders and at 10:15 a.m. for skaters, on both ice surfaces of the CN Sports Complex. In addition to the on-ice sessions, players will take part in different seminars and team activities.

All practices and scrimmages are open to the public.