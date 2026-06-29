Canadiens submit qualifying offers to eight players

BROSSARD – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Monday that the club has submitted qualifying offers to forwards Brett Berard, Zachary Bolduc, Kirby Dach, Jared Davidson, Sean Farrell and Hunter McKown, as well as to defensemen Maksymilian Szuber and Arber Xhekaj.

Berard, 23, played 13 games in the NHL with the Rangers in 2025-26. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward also skated in 41 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL last season, registering six goals and 16 assists.

Bolduc took part in 78 regular season games in his first season with the Canadiens in 2025-26, scoring 12 goals and adding 18 assists while serving 28 penalty minutes. Bolduc also played in the team’s 19 playoff games from the first round to the Eastern Conference Final, producing seven points (3G, 4A), including the game-winning goal in the third game of the second-round series against the Buffalo Sabres.

Dach played 37 games with the Canadiens last season, tallying 15 points (8G, 7A) and serving 31 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 221-pound forward skated in his 300th NHL career game on March 14, 2026 against the San Jose Sharks. Dach, a Fort Saskatchewan, AB native, ranked first among the team’s regular forwards with 1.30 takeaway per 60 mins.

Davidson played 10 games in the NHL with the Canadiens in 2025-26, recording one assist. The 23-year-old forward also skated in 53 games in the AHL with the Laval Rocket, producing 25 points (16G, 9A) in addition to serving 59 penalty minutes.

Farrell registered 53 points (17G, 36A) in 72 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL last season, ranking second on the team in assists as well as third in points. The 24-year-old forward also added two helpers in five AHL playoff contests.

McKown took part in 63 games with the Cleveland Monsters in the AHL in 2025-26, scoring nine goals and adding 16 assists. The 23-year-old centerman, who was acquired on Thursday from the Columbus Blue Jackets, also produced two assists in eight AHL playoff games.

Szuber, acquired earlier today from the Utah Mammoth, played 65 games with the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL last season, registering 27 points (11G, 16A). The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rearguard led his team in goals among defensemen and ranked third in points.

Xhekaj played 65 regular season games with the Canadiens in 2025-26, producing four points (1G, 3A) and serving 116 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound rearguard led the team in penalty minutes, ranking fifth in the NHL, as well as in hits (148). Xhekaj also played 13 playoff contests last season, notching his first career playoff goal on May 16, 2026, during the sixth game of the second-round series against the Buffalo Sabres.