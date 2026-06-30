Pair of Habs prospects invited to World Junior Summer Showcase

BROSSARD - A pair of Canadiens prospects will participate at the upcoming World Junior Summer Showcase, set to take place from July 26 to August 1 at the WFCU Windsor Center in Ontario.

LJ Mooney and Timofei Runtso are the two Habs hopefuls selected by USA Hockey to participate in the annual event. Mooney, whom the Canadiens drafted 113th overall at the 2025 NHL Draft, is currently developing at the University of Minnesota. The forward produced 30 points (7G, 23A) in 34 NCAA games in 2025-26. The 19-year-old represented the United States at last year’s World Junior Championship, making him a strong candidate to return to the tournament this year.

Runtso, meanwhile, was selected 57th overall by Montreal at the 2026 NHL Draft. The right-shot defenseman registered 44 points (11G, 33A) in 68 games with the WHL’s Victoria Royals last season, finishing among the league’s top offensive defensemen in his draft year.

Regarded as the first step in the selection process for World Junior Championship rosters, the showcase brings together U-20 prospects from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the US for a series of practices and games. The 2027 World Juniors is set to take place from December 26 to January 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, AB.