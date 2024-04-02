Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 2

Montembeault and Guhle return to the lineup against Florida

20240328-chc-PBB_0305-ylonen-pezzetta-harris
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

MONTREAL – Twelve Habs laced their skates at the Bell Centre in preparation for their game against the Panthers on Tuesday. 

The Canadiens will be looking to conclude their season series against Florida with a win after dropping the first three contests against the Cats. 

“It’s a great challenge,” said Jordan Harris during his media op. “It’s almost like the Hurricanes, where I feel like… we’ve gotten better against these teams. So, it would be nice to get a win tonight. They’re a great team and put together a good roster heading into the playoffs. It would definitely be a good challenge for us tonight.” 

Take a look at the players who hit the ice:

Forwards
Defensemen
Goalies
28 Christian Dvorak
21 Kaiden Guhle
35 Samuel Montembeault
49 Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
54 Jordan Harris
30 Cayden Primeau
70 Tanner Pearson
26 Johnathan Kovacevic
55 Michael Pezzetta
47 Jayden Struble
56 Jesse Ylönen
72 Arber Xhekaj

During his pregame press conference, head coach Martin St-Louis confirmed that Samuel Montembeault and Kaiden Guhle will be in the lineup against Florida. Guhle served a one-game suspension for slashing Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny last Thursday. Johnathan Kovacevic will be a healthy scratch. 

Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. It is also Goal is Green Night presented by National Bank at the Bell Centre. For tickets, click here.

