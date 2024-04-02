Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 2

MONTREAL – Twelve Habs laced their skates at the Bell Centre in preparation for their game against the Panthers on Tuesday.

The Canadiens will be looking to conclude their season series against Florida with a win after dropping the first three contests against the Cats.

“It’s a great challenge,” said Jordan Harris during his media op. “It’s almost like the Hurricanes, where I feel like… we’ve gotten better against these teams. So, it would be nice to get a win tonight. They’re a great team and put together a good roster heading into the playoffs. It would definitely be a good challenge for us tonight.”

Take a look at the players who hit the ice: