Updates from morning skate - Apr. 14

All Canadiens participate in morning skate, except Guhle

EN-THUMB
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

PHILADELPHIA – The Canadiens held their final morning skate of the regular season Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena later at night. 

Here’s who was on the ice:

The puck drops between the Habs and Flyers just after 7:00 p.m. ET.

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