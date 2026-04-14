MTL@PHI: What you need to know

TEAM COMPARISONS

Following Monday’s out-of-town results, it’s official: the Canadiens will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Where that series will begin, however, is still to be determined.

Tied for second with the Bolts in the Atlantic Division, the Canadiens need at least one point on Tuesday to keep their home-ice hopes alive for the opening round of the postseason. Here’s how they can secure it:

A win on Tuesday, combined with a Lightning loss of any kind on Wednesday

An overtime or shootout loss on Tuesday, combined with a Lightning regulation loss on Wednesday

Because Tampa holds the tiebreaker in regulation wins, a Lightning victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday would clinch home ice for them—regardless of Montreal’s Tuesday result.

Speaking of clinching, that’s exactly what the Flyers did on Monday night. Philadelphia edged the Carolina Hurricanes in a shootout to become the eighth and final team in the East to punch their ticket to the postseason. They will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Battle of Pennsylvania in Round 1. With their position set, Tuesday’s game won’t impact the Flyers’ playoff outlook. As a result, they could opt to rest some key players.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 4 vs. PHI: 5-4 PHI (SO)

Dec. 16 vs. PHI: 4-1 PHI

Apr. 14 @ PHI:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

More history is within reach for Lane Hutson and the Habs on Tuesday. With one assist against the Flyers, Hutson would break Larry Robinson’s franchise record for assists in season by a defenseman. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield enters Game 82 just one goal behind Nathan MacKinnon in the Rocket Richard race.

Porter Martone has made an immediate impact since turning pro out of Michigan State on March 29. The 19-year-old has eight points in his first eight NHL games and enters Tuesday’s matchup riding a five-game point streak.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-FLYERS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Flyers match up by the numbers: