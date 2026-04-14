MTL@PHI: What you need to know

Montreal’s first-round matchup set, but home ice still up for grabs in regular season finale

20260414-preview-EN
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

PHILADELPHIA – The Canadiens close out the regular season at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Tuesday needing at least one point against the Flyers to keep their Round 1 home-ice hopes alive.

Here’s what you need to know heading into the game:

GAME FACTS

TEAM COMPARISONS

Following Monday’s out-of-town results, it’s official: the Canadiens will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Where that series will begin, however, is still to be determined.

Tied for second with the Bolts in the Atlantic Division, the Canadiens need at least one point on Tuesday to keep their home-ice hopes alive for the opening round of the postseason. Here’s how they can secure it:

  • A win on Tuesday, combined with a Lightning loss of any kind on Wednesday
  • An overtime or shootout loss on Tuesday, combined with a Lightning regulation loss on Wednesday

Because Tampa holds the tiebreaker in regulation wins, a Lightning victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday would clinch home ice for them—regardless of Montreal’s Tuesday result.

Speaking of clinching, that’s exactly what the Flyers did on Monday night. Philadelphia edged the Carolina Hurricanes in a shootout to become the eighth and final team in the East to punch their ticket to the postseason. They will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Battle of Pennsylvania in Round 1. With their position set, Tuesday’s game won’t impact the Flyers’ playoff outlook. As a result, they could opt to rest some key players.

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 4 vs. PHI: 5-4 PHI (SO)

Dec. 16 vs. PHI: 4-1 PHI

Apr. 14 @ PHI:

PLAYERS TO WATCH FOR

More history is within reach for Lane Hutson and the Habs on Tuesday. With one assist against the Flyers, Hutson would break Larry Robinson’s franchise record for assists in season by a defenseman. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield enters Game 82 just one goal behind Nathan MacKinnon in the Rocket Richard race.

Porter Martone has made an immediate impact since turning pro out of Michigan State on March 29. The 19-year-old has eight points in his first eight NHL games and enters Tuesday’s matchup riding a five-game point streak.

BY THE NUMBERS: HABS-FLYERS

Here’s how the Canadiens and Flyers match up by the numbers:

LINEUP NEWS

The Canadiens are scheduled for a morning skate at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. For the full official lineup, check back on the team’s social accounts on Instagram, Facebook and X closer to puck drop.

EXCLUSIVE GAME DAY OFFER FROM KFC

New this season on game days, Montreal-area fans can enjoy KFC’s Famous Chicken Sandwich for just $5.95 at participating restaurants.

The offer is available in KFC restaurants, through self-serve kiosks, and mobile ordering via the KFC website or mobile application at participating locations in Montreal and surrounding areas, every game day.

Please note that this offer is not available through third-party delivery apps.

News Feed

MTL@NYI: Game recap

Nick Suzuki registers 100-point season

David Reinbacher recalled from Laval Rocket

Noah Dobson to be re-evaluated in 2 weeks

MTL@NYI: What you need to know

CBJ@MTL: Game recap

Cole Caufield arrives wearing Drake Baldwin jersey

Updates from optional morning skate – Apr. 11

Mike Matheson wins Jacques Beauchamp-Molson Trophy

CBJ@MTL: What you need to know

Cole Caufield scores 50th goal of the season

TBL@MTL: Game Recap

Nick Suzuki nominated for 2025-26 King Clancy Trophy

Updates from optional morning skate — Apr. 9

TBL@MTL: What you need to know

‘The King’ of the Hill

Updates from practice – Apr. 8

Mike Matheson selected as team candidate for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy