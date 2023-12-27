Updates from practice - Dec. 27

RALEIGH – After enjoying a short holiday break, the Canadiens flew to North Carolina and got straight to work on Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the D pairings featured at practice:
Defensemen
8 Matheson
58 Savard
21 Guhle
52 Barron
47 Struble
54 Harris
26 Kovacevic
27 Lindström
Goalies
34 Allen
35 Montembeault
30 Primeau
It was a lengthy session, as the players were on the ice for over an hour. Special teams were a point of focus as head coach Martin St-Louis and his coaching staff devoted time to work on power play and penalty killing units. The Habs wrapped up practice with a shootout competition between Team Red and Team White.
Cayden Primeau will get the start in Raleigh on Thursday.
The Canadiens will face the Hurricanes at PNC Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET.