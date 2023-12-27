Updates from practice - Dec. 27

Canadiens get moving after landing in Raleigh

20231227-FLA_0106-dvorak
By Montreal Canadiens
@CanadiensMTL canadiens.com

RALEIGH – After enjoying a short holiday break, the Canadiens flew to North Carolina and got straight to work on Wednesday. 

Here’s a look at the D pairings featured at practice:

Defensemen

8 Matheson

58 Savard

21 Guhle

52 Barron 

47 Struble

54 Harris

26 Kovacevic 

27 Lindström

Goalies

34 Allen

35 Montembeault

30 Primeau

It was a lengthy session, as the players were on the ice for over an hour. Special teams were a point of focus as head coach Martin St-Louis and his coaching staff devoted time to work on power play and penalty killing units. The Habs wrapped up practice with a shootout competition between Team Red and Team White.  

Cayden Primeau will get the start in Raleigh on Thursday. 

The Canadiens will face the Hurricanes at PNC Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET.

