Updates from practice - Dec. 27

It was a lengthy session, as the players were on the ice for over an hour. Special teams were a point of focus as head coach Martin St-Louis and his coaching staff devoted time to work on power play and penalty killing units. The Habs wrapped up practice with a shootout competition between Team Red and Team White.

Cayden Primeau will get the start in Raleigh on Thursday.

The Canadiens will face the Hurricanes at PNC Arena at 7:00 p.m. ET.